Booking a holiday is good for your health. Having something to look forward to increases baseline happiness, reduces the impact of external stressors and is one of two times it’s ever acceptable to use the quantitative time measurement of ‘sleeps’ (‘sleeps’ until Christmas being the other).

Mental wellness is a contributive factor for physical wellness, meaning that booking a holiday is essentially like going to the gym. Right? New year’s resolution secured. The only important sort of wellness that isn’t traditionally nurtured by booking holidays is wallet wellness. But we’ve got a hack for that too.

Etihad Airways has just announced its January global sale and there are some wild discounts on economy and business class fares to destinations across the network, available to book now until January 20, 2023.

You can travel on the tickets between January 18 and June 15, 2023 and for those starting their journey outside of the UAE, using Abu Dhabi as a hub, there are some incredible savings to be had on stopover packages for the capital with up to 40 per cent off luxury four and five-star hotels.

So where can you go and for how much?

Have you been harboring a desire to explore the mysteries surrounding the Pyramids of Giza? The only one of the Seven Ancient Wonders still in tact and we’re still not quite sure how they were constructed with technologies and practices contemporary to the epoch of 4,500 years ago. *coughs* aliens *coughs again*. Return airfares to Cairo are priced from Dhs1,295 in the Etihad sale and that represents a Pharao-ld reason to book it in.

ORIGIN DESTINATION ECONOMY FARE (DHS) ABU DHABI LONDON 2,695 ABU DHABI ISTANBUL 1,695 ABU DHABI CAIRO 1,295 ABU DHABI MUSCAT 695 ABU DHABI BEIRUT 1,395 ABU DHABI MUMBAI 795 ABU DHABI SEOUL 4,495 ABU DHABI PHUKET 2,995

Experience the dazzling nightlife of Mumbai from Dhs795; the spice-scented charms of Muscat from Dhs695; the cost of living crisis in London from Dsh2,695; the cuisine, culture and the carnival of cosmetic augmentation in Istanbul from Dhs1,695; and more.

Prefer life on the otherside of the velvet curtain? Business class fares are available to the lively Moroccan city of Casablanca from Dhs9,995; you can take a bougie bite out of The Big Apple with club class flights to NYC from Dhs17,995; and you can get to Jakarta in business class from Dhs9,995.

ORIGIN DESTINATION BUSINESS FARE (DHS) ABU DHABI LONDON 15,995 ABU DHABI NEW YORK CITY 17,995 ABU DHABI PARIS 13,995 ABU DHABI CASABLANCA 9,995 ABU DHABI CAIRO 3,995 ABU DHABI BANGKOK 11,995 ABU DHABI SEOUL 14,995 ABU DHABI JAKARTA 9,995

In other news, two new destinations have been announced for the Etihad route map. Copenhagen in Denmark and Dusseldorf in Germany will be served direct from Abu Dhabi from October 1, 2023 — just in time for festive market season.

