It’s set to give one of Dubai’s most iconic beachfront strips a serious shake-up…

FIVE Hotels & Resorts are famed in Dubai for their duo of day-to-night good time party pads on the Palm Jumeirah and JVC. But they’re set to up the ante with the arrival of a third hotel, FIVE LUXE. Opening later this year, FIVE LUXE will occupy a prime residential plot on the JBR beachfront, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR.

As well as all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property – the iconic social pool, a firm focus on culinary excellence and a sparkling beach club – there will be some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address.

Here are six things we’re already excited about ahead of the opening of FIVE LUXE.

The impressive collection of rooms and suites

FIVE LUXE will boast 222 luxury rooms and suites and 277 opulent residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on including the Writer Suite, Musician Suite and regal Royal Suite. There will even be a collection of beach villas (hopefully with private pools!) for guests looking for more privacy.

Plus a brand new residential tower

A new addition to the FIVE LUXE landscape is SENSORIA, a new tower of ultra-luxe residences. Minimalistic and modern, these chic new addresses will be some of the most enviable residences on the JBR beachfront. All offer terraces with private pools, many of which face the ocean, so you can enjoy the stunning seaside setting from your swish private digs.

Plenty of spots to make a splash

As is customary, the heart of the action will be found at the Social Pool, where guests are invited to top up their tans and bask in the electric ambience of regular DJ sets and weekly parties. The resort will also be home to a brand new beach club, where guests can dip between the Arabian Gulf and the sandy shores, all while enjoying live entertainment and sipping fruity serves.

Looking for a little less action? Get your lengths in at the indoor pool, or entertain the little ones at the fun-filled kids pool.

… and work up a sweat

As paddle mania sweeps Dubai, FIVE LUXE is getting in on the sporty action with the addition of state-of-the-art paddle tennis courts. Here, guests will be able to perfect their swing or take up lessons if you’re new to the sport. In keeping with the outdoorsy theme, a 7,000 square foot gym invites those looking to stay in shape to get pumped in paradise, with workouts backdropped by sweeping sea views.

There will be a big focus on wellbeing

The ReFIVE Spa gets a glow-up at FIVE LUXE, complete with an indoor pool for blissful relaxation, and pampering treatment rooms in contemporary, minimalist design. Here, guests can retreat for massages, facials and innovative wellness treatments.

The restaurants and bars promise to be seriously wow-worthy

In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with seven restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. While full details are yet to be revealed, we do know a beach club will be among them. New renders of the resort also show a futuristic-looking addition set overwater, which we can only assume will be another world class restaurant for guests to enjoy.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, opening Q4 2023. fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com