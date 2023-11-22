And we think we know where…

Get ready to make a splash at one of Ibiza’s most renowned party spots: A Pacha pool is opening in Dubai.

Although we don’t have many details right now, the Instagram account for @pachapooldubai has already launched to say that it’s coming soon. The photo used for the page is the logo of iconic Dubai party hotspot, FIVE Hotels, which makes us think that this will likely open in the new FIVE Luxe hotel, set to welcome guests from Q1, 2024.

It would make sense. Not only because this would be a perfect pairing of two hedonistic global party starters. But also, FIVE Holdings, the parent company behind FIVE Hotels, recently announced its acquisition of the Pacha Group for an eye-watering $322 million. This now means that FIVE are the owners of brands including Ibiza’s iconic Pacha nightclub, El Hotel Pacha, and Destino Pacha hotel, where at the heart you’ll already find a Pacha pool experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destino Pacha Resort (@destinopachaofficial)

The one in Ibiza is centered around a cherry-shaped swimming pool, flanked by a range of plush loungers and luxe cabanas. In the shallows, bubbling jacuzzis and in-water loungers are the perfect spot to relax and enjoy a day under the sun. A Mediterranean-inspired pool bar, and rotation of resident DJs ensure there’s always an electric ambience, which is exactly what we’re hoping for when it lands in Dubai.

In the deal between FIVE and Pacha, the former owners of the iconic Ibiza brand have retained ownership of sizzling cabaret club, Lio, which will open in FIVE Luxe next year. The world famous dinner show is known for its jaw-dropping sensorial cabaret shows, and is located in hotsopts like Ibiza, Mykonos and London. It will Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.

What other restaurants are coming to FIVE Luxe?

In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with seven restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. Although Lio is the only one confirmed so far, a little look at FIVE Luxe’s Instagram account has given us an idea of what to expect. The brand is following an account for a concept called Paradiso Dubai, which looks to be a new venue entirely. It’s also following an account called Goose Island JBR, which we expect is another iteration of their popular JVC pub.

Images: Pacha pool at Destino Pacha Hotel, Ibiza