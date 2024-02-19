It was voted the World’s Best Bar in 2022…

Its master mixology, stunning design, and speakeasy location within a pastrami shop in Barcelona saw Paradiso recognised as the World’s Best Bar in 2022 – and it’s opening in Dubai.

The globally famed cocktail bar is set have drinks connoisseurs flocking to the soon-to-open FIVE LUXE in JBR, which is where it will open as per the brand’s Instagram page. The Dubai iteration will be the first global location for the Barcelona-born Paradiso, and with FIVE LUXE set to open in the coming months, we’re hopeful it won’t be long before we’ll be able to try the bar’s imaginative libations in Dubai.

In Barcelona, Paradiso pairs creative concoctions like gin-based, glowing green Kriptonite; and the Tesla, a twist on the classic Caipirinha, with cool DJ sets and regular pop-ups and takeovers. So, we’re expecting something similar when Paradiso Dubai opens.

The original, not just content with being a speakeasy bar located behind a fridge door, also features a secondary speakeasy-within-a-speakeasy. Not following? For those in the know, there’s a secondary bar, just a single room – designed as artfully as the main Paradiso Bar – accessed via a mirror in the bathrooms. So, we can’t wait to discover what the Dubai iteration will offer.

Paradiso Dubai will become one of a number of exciting drinking and dining concepts opening at FIVE LUXE, set to welcome guests soon. FIVE Hotels & Resorts’ third property in Dubai will also bring a version of its award-winning pub at FIVE Jumeirah Village, Goose Island, to JBR.

There’s plenty more newness to look forward to across the new hotel. According to FIVE LUXE’s Instagram page, the hotel will also welcome a new Japanese fusion eatery called Ronin. Plus, after parent company FIVE Global Holdings bought Ibiza’s iconic Pacha brand, they’ll be bringing a slice of Ibiza to the beachfront with a beach club called Playa Pacha Dubai.

Completing the line-up next year will be another Ibiza icon, with sizzling cabaret club Lio set to have the party people flocking to an island location on a jetty off the main hotel.

Paradiso Dubai, FIVE LUXE, JBR, opening soon. @paradisodubai

Lead image: Paradiso Barcelona