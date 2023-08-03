The restaurant and club will debut in 2024 as a striking overwater dining experience at FIVE Luxe…

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene is getting a serving of iconic entertainment, as Ibiza’s sizzling cabaret hotspot Lío is opening in Dubai.

Slated to open in 2024, it will be one of the flagship restaurants at FIVE LUXE, which will open later this year on JBR. In unique FIVE style, the venue promises to be as wow-worthy as the shows at this famed entertainment extravaganza. Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.

The world famous dinner show is known for its jaw-dropping sensorial cabaret shows. When Lío lands in Dubai, you can expect to be amazed by an array of show-stopping singers, dancers and circus acts. It’s all masterfully curated by Pacha Ibiza’s famed Creative Director, Joan Gràcia.

During dinner, it’s all about watching the action unfold on stage, but as the evening turns into night the volume cranks up and the venue transforms into a vibrant nightclub, with parties taking revelers into the early hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴠɪɴᴛᴀɢᴇ ʙʏ sᴇʙᴀsᴛɪᴀɴ ɢᴀᴍʙᴏᴀ (@vintagebysebastiangamboa)

The futuristic Dubai venue has been designed to look like a shimmering shell, and will feature a stunning sunset terrace, and accommodate up to 500 guests during the dinner show and 1,000 party people in the club.

The curvaceous design will allow for a large waterfall to cascade from the roof down to the back of the stage, emphasising the oceanic elements and the adding additional wow-factor to the shows. A large glass facade will allow vision and access to the different balconies and terraces of the building. We can’t wait to check it out.

Inside FIVE LUXE

While we’ll have to wait until next year to party at Lío Dubai, the third installment of FIVE’s Dubai hotel empire – FIVE LUXE, will welcome guests from the final quarter of 2023. A more upscale version of its other two, the striking JBR beachfront address will feature all the best bits of the Palm Jumeirah property, like the iconic social pool, an array of restaurants, and a sparkling beach club.

But there will be some exclusive additions specifically for the new luxury address. These include a VIP collection of private villas, paddle courts, and a separate tower of ultra-luxe residences.

Lío Dubai, FIVE LUXE, JBR, Dubai, opening 2024. @liodubai