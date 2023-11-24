All the epic fun to look forward to at DSF 2023

From mega concerts to fabulous pop-ups and so much more…

The 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is just around the corner, with the annual citywide extravaganza taking place from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024. Bringing with it 38 days of spectacular entertainment, concerts, unbeatable shopping deals, must-try feasts for the foodies, and much more, it’s lots of fun for visitors and residents alike.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the epic event of non-stop fun will see some of the best bits from previous years return, as well as welcoming some new additions for 2023.

Here’s your complete guide to DSF 2023.

Drone show and Dubai Lights

The ever-popular DSF drone show returns to JBR from December 10 to January 14, promising two entirely new shows lighting up the skies daily with 800 colourful drones, expertly choreographed to tell two different stories.

Dubai Lights is also back, this time presenting five illuminating installations. See new characters at Al Seef and d3 with the debut of Anooki, beloved Modesh and Dana will bring the glow to City Centre Mirdif, 40 abras on Dubai Creek will be lit with a canvas of neon colours, and Amazon Wonder will take over West Beach, with life-size installations of birds and florals inspired by the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

Markets

Already running at Dubai Festival City Mall is The bay by Social, where you can shop a variety of local brands, enjoy family-friendly activities and graze on street food from the food trucks.

This DSF will also see the return of one of the festival’s most popular outdoor activities, Etisalat MOTB. The 11th annual edition will take place once again at D3, bringing live entertainment from local artists, homegrown retailers and plenty of F&B options to the waterfront.

One for the beauty lovers, this year’s market will feature a Fenty Beauty Drive-in, where you’ll be able to drive in and get your shade match, shop the latest drops, and get a first look at the upcoming launches.

The Etisalat MOTB dates are still yet to be confirmed.

A new foodie pop-up

This year’s DSF will see the launch of CanteenX, an extension of Dubai Food Festival’s Beach Canteen. Come hungry to Mushrif Park from December 15 to 31 to tuck in to an amazing selection of cool and casual culinary pop-ups. But not just about food, there will be an inflatable park for the little ones, and a retro, drive-in cinema screening English, Bollywood and Arabic movies in the parking area.

Festivals and shows

One for the families, YouTube sensation Blippi makes his way to the Coca-Cola Arena for The Wonderful World Tour for two nights on December 12 and 13.

If you’re looking to get some belly laughs, then be sure to snap up tickets for comedians Russell Howard at the Dubai Opera on December 11 and Michael McIntyre at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 13.

For the first time, street culture festival Sole DXB will fall within DSF. The D3 mega festival features live performances, DJ sets, sports tournaments, talks, workshops, and headline act Busta Rhymes, promising a dynamic experience.

Shopping

And of course, Dubai Shopping Festival promises the very best in retail experiences – with sales, discounts, pop-up markets featuring homegrown exclusives, high street favourites, the ultimate in luxury and a variety of retail offerings, with something for everyone.

Phew.