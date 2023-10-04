The annual extravaganza will offer 38 days of deals, discounts, entertainment, pop-ups and so much more…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the most popular shopping festival in Dubai, has announced new dates for the 29th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival. The annual citywide extravaganza will now run from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024. That’s 38 days of spectacular entertainment, concerts, unbeatable shopping deals, must-try feasts for the foodies, and much more.

DSF, which is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, is now in its 29th edition and will see the city light up with excitement, enthusiasm and adventure that both residents and visitors can enjoy.

For the first time ever, the opening weekend will see Sole DXB, the city’s epic music, art, fashion and culture festival, form part of the celebrations. Sole DXB will run from December 8 to 10 at Dubai Design District. This year, the theme is celebrating 50 years of hip hop, and will feature live music performances from international as well as regional musicians and speakers, basketball competitions, talks, exclusive shopping and a variety of art installations.

When DSF first started, it was all about shopping, shopping and oh, more shopping. And while daily deals and discounts aplenty await shoppers across the emirate, there’s now so much more to DSF.

The 29th edition will also see EarthSoul Festival, a new eco-conscious festival, take place at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from December 8 to 10 as part of the opening festivities. Elsewhere, a roster of concerts will also fall under DSF, including two of the Arab world’s most iconic artists, Ahlam Alshamsi and Assala Nasri, taking to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on December 15. More concerts will be announced as December draws near.

Each year, DSF also comes with tasty foodie deals, fabulous fireworks, pop-up markets and more, so we can’t wait to find out what’s in store as the event enters its 29th year.

