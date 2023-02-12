Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like the iconic Elrow XXL music festival, a free fitness festival on the beach, the return of an iconic brunch, an epic new inflatable park, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, February 17

Get weekend ready at Brau’s new store

Brau is bringing its incredible beauty offerings to Jumeirah with the opening of the brand’s fourth studio in Dubai, located in a stunning villa. Between semi-permanent make-up, brow grooming, lash treatments, anti-aging facials, and advanced skincare therapies, guests can unwind, relax, and refresh in the beautiful space including a Californian-inspired garden area.

Brau, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel:(0)504037551. brau.ae

Party hard at Elrow XXL

Elrow XXL lands in Dubai this weekend for two epic days of partying. Headlining the event at Dubai Design District on Friday February 17 and Saturday February 18 will be an incredible line-up of DJs including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera. The brand are promising one of the biggest stages they’ve ever produced, bringing the humongous and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage to the Middle East for the first time. Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, but there are still some last-minute tickets available for Friday. You can get these via platinumlist.net from Dhs300.

Elrow XXL, Dubai, Dubai Design District, February 17 and 18, 2023. elrowdubai.com

Explore this immersive exhibition at Dubai Fountain

Floating on the waters of the Dubai Fountain, The Stellar Odyssey, by Swiss watchmaking Maison Jaeger-LeCoultre, will transport visitors through time and space, celebrating the relationship between astronomical phenomena and the measurement of time. Inside, there will be a mixologist serving up incredible mocktails, a live performance by renowned DJ Amémé, a new art installation, Passengers: Through Time by the French visual artist, Guillaume Marmin, and more. The exhibition is free and open to the public, but pre-registration online is recommended.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Stellar Odyssey Exhibition. Dubai Fountain, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. 2pm to 12am daily until February 23. jaeger-lecoultre.com

Satisfy your food cravings at the Miami Vibes food festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

This one is for the foodies…Miami Vibes Food Festival is back at Dar Wasl until February 24. Some of the popular food vendors include Chunk Bakehouse, Fritz, One Wheel Ticket, Baofriend, Taqado Mexican Kitchen, Sauce dinner, Ali Bhai, Senior Taco, Tonda Pizza, Swirl Bowls, and more. Besides this, the festival is packed with plenty of Instagrammable moments, pop-up stores, and of course all the good vibes you can ask for.

Miami Vibes, Dar Wasl, Al Wasl, Dubai, open from Feb 10 to 24, timings TBC, free entry, @miamivibes.ae

Saturday, February 18

Find your flow with a morning beach yoga session

Taking place on Saturday at 8.30am, Koko Bay is hosting an exclusive yoga session on the beach with Lauren-Anne. The 60-minute yoga and meditation session costs Dhs100 per person and includes a post-session wholesome breakfast. Yogis just need to remember to bring their own mat.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Saturday, February 18, 8.30am. Dhs100 per person. Tel:(0)4 5723444. kokobay.co

Check out this new street food pop-up at 25hours hotel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nomad Day Bar (@nomaddaybar)

This weekend only, multi-award-winning eatery 21grams is hosting a pop-up at 25hours hotel for two days of authentic Balkan cuisine. Foodies can get a taste of some of their signature dishes including cevapi (angus beef kebabs), smoked pulled chicken thighs, 46 hour pulled beef phyllo pie, chocolate baklava, and more.

Nomad day bar, 25hours hotel, Trade Centre, Dubai. Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19, 10am to 7pm. @25hourshoteldubai

Celebrate la dolce vita at Lucia

Boasting an amazing Capri aesthetic, incredible Downtown views, and always lively vibe, Lucia’s is celebrating its birthday week in style. Join them on Saturday for a night of delicious food, exclusive cocktails made fresh at the table, and pure entertainment with Mark Zitti and his jazz band. Guests can indulge in risotto ai porcini and tartufo nero served in a parmesan wheel and Mediterranean seabass with grilled vegetables.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 7pm to 9pm or 9.30pm til late. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Welcome the return of Nobu’s signature brunch

Beloved Japanese restaurant Nobu, the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, recently relocated to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite at Atlantis The Palm, offering incredible views of the Palm from the terrace. This weekend, Brunch by Nobu returns to the all-new location with world-famous signature dishes, an interactive live cooking station, and a resident DJ. Tuck into an unlimited selection of cold starters including yellowtail sashimi and new-style sashimi, a live cooking station and a sushi bar, the legendary black cod miso, rock shrimp tempura, and Nobu wagyu sliders.

Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Saturdays, 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs575 soft, Dhs675 soft, Dhs795 champagne and caviar, Dhs275 children. Tel:(0)4 426 0760. atlantis.com

Sunday, February 19

Get active on the beach with this free fitness festival

Dubai’s free-to-attend health and wellness festival, Active on the Beach, is back this Sunday for one day only. Taking place from sunrise to sunset, Active on the Beach will host a variety of invigorating back-to-back fitness workouts and relaxing yoga classes, as well as group meditation sessions and mindfulness workshops across two zones: the beach stage and well-being zone. This unmissable event for fitness and wellness enthusiasts is completely free on a first come first serve basis so make sure you register your interest here: dubaiactiveshow.com

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, February 19. dubaiactiveshow.com

Groove from noon til night at this beachside party

Coya Music takes over Surf Club once again this Sunday, with resident DJs and artists from all over the world. Groove to the tribal beats all day and all night from 12pm to 9pm with unlimited drinks included in the Surf Club’s brunch package.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Sunday, February 19, 12pm to 9pm. Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs695 premium. Tel:(0) 4 589 5444. surfclubdubai.com

Gather the little ones and check out this huge new inflatable park

A new inflatable park called JumpX is opening in Dubai this weekend, and it’s going to be huge. JumpX will be located at Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts and is open to everyone above the age of five, so even adults can bounce on over to have some fun. There will be an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and sensory environments spread over multiple levels. If you need to fuel up after your thrills, there is also a brand-new café serving hot drinks, snacks and treats. Prices start from Dhs60 for an hour of fun.

JumpX, Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 2629464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Watch world-class tennis stars compete in the WTA 100

Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships is back for its 27th edition, starting this weekend at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium from February 19 to March 4, with the WTA 100 women’s competition, running from February 19 to February 25. Don’t miss the chance to see some of the biggest names in the business, with tickets starting from Dhs105.

Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty-Free Stadium, Dubai. February 19 to March 4. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

Images: Provided/Social