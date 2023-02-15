The park may even snap up a Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable bouncy castle…

On the lookout for some new fun spots to visit with the family? A new inflatable park called JumpX is opening in Dubai this weekend, and it’s going to be huge.

JumpX will be located at Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts, a destination already popular for its European-styled architecture and now people will be flocking over for the fun bouncy thrills.

The inflatable park is open to everyone above the age of five, so even adults can bounce on over to have some fun. Prices start from Dhs60 for an hour of fun. Special rates can be availed by Dubai Parks and Resorts annual pass holders.

The new freestyle inflatable park will open its doors on Friday, February 17. Those visiting on opening day will also witness if the park has bagged the title of the ‘World’s Biggest Inflatable Park’ with Guinness World Records.

What can you expect inside?

Plenty of fun – to keep it brief. There will be an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels, obstacles and sensory environments spread over multiple levels.

If you need to fuel up after your thrills, there is also a brand-new café serving hot drinks, snacks and treats.

Speaking about the park opening, Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled to add another unique experience to Dubai’s thriving entertainment and leisure offering. JumpX is a world of entertainment centred on active adventure providing endless fun and enjoyment, in a safe outdoor environment.”

While you’re there…

Riverland Dubai is also currently home to some (much larger and louder) pre-historic creatures.

Dino Mania is a 45-minute parade where the prehistoric world comes to life with a series of animatronic dinosaurs. Expect to see the mighty T-Rex, triceratops, playful raptors and many more. Visitors can expect special effects including roars, fog and music during the free interactive experience.

It takes place from Friday to Sunday at 8pm. You can also meet the creatures from Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm onwards with plenty of interactive encounters and photo opportunities.

Daredevils to Dubai Parks and Resorts can also get their thrills from over 100 rides, attractions and live entertainment taking place across the destination. You can purchase your tickets here.

JumpX, Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (800) 2629464. dubaiparksandresorts.com