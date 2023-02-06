Purple rain, purple rain…

Foodies have plenty to keep them and their palates busy here in Dubai. But when it comes to food festivals, nothing brings more joy than the words ‘Miami Vibes Food Festival’.

The food truck extravaganza bid farewell to the capital but it wasn’t long before the team announced that the food festival would be returning to Dubai to Dar Wasl from Friday, February 10 to 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Vibes Food Festival (@miamivibes.ae)

According to its social media post, Dubai will meet ‘our purple rain’ – which implies it will follow the same theme as its previous post in Abu Dhabi. So, if you’re heading down, rather than keeping your eyes peeled for pink shakes, be on the lookout for shades of violet, lilac, amethyst and mauve.

What can you expect at Miami Vibes in Dubai?

Besides a number of popular local food vendors, each festival is packed with entertainment, Instagrammable moments, pop-u stores and of course all the good vibes you can ask for.

Miami Vibes is currently sorting out a list of food vendors for the festival, so if you have a favourite food vendor you would like to see at the festival, make sure you drop their names in the comments.

More information regarding vendors and entertainment will be announced soon, so stay tuned.

Miami Vibes, Dar Wasl, Al Wasl, Dubai, open from Feb 10 to 24, timings TBC, free entry, @miamivibes.ae

Images: Social