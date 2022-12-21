Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera form part of the mega two-day line-up…

Elrow XXL lands in Dubai for two epic days of partying in February, and ahead of the famed festival, the first phase of the line-up has been announced. Headlining the event at Dubai Design District on Friday February 17 and Saturday February 18 will be an incredible line-up of DJs including Armand Van Helden, Idris Elba, Sam Devine and Sonny Fodera.

Further acts fans can expect to see at Elrow XXL in Dubai include Alisha, Arielle Free, R3wire and Wade.

Tickets for Saturday are already sold out, but there’s still some last-minute tickets available for Friday. You can get these via platinumlist.net from Dhs300.

For this epic two-day festival, the brand are promising one of the biggest stages they’ve ever produced, bringing the humongous and colourful El Traingulo de las Rowmudas stage to the Middle East for the first time. With a pirate ship at the centre, it’s fittingly backdropped by the picturesque Dubai Canal to create an epic canvas for one of the city’s most extravagant events.

Elrow’s iconic fiestas have made the brand one of the biggest names on the house music event circuit around the world. Known for its flamboyant and over-the-top decorations, costumes and confetti showers – expect to transcend into a unique carnival fantasy land.

Elrow events have been to Dubai before, and if you were clubbing in Dubai pre-pandemic, you’ll likely remember some of their smaller events at Soho Beach in 2018 and 2019. But for this super-sized festival, fans can expect a bigger site, more names, and one the biggest stage productions ever seen in the UAE.

See you there?

Elrow XXL, Dubai, Dubai Design District, February 17 and 18, 2023. elrowdubai.com