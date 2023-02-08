Wellness, Italian flair and Bob Sinclar…

Dubai is always heaving with a list of spectacular things to do. This week, there’s a performance from French producer Bob Sinclar, a meal by celebrated chefs at Mare by Bussola and so much more to pack in your schedule.

Here are eight things to do in Dubai that you don’t want to miss this week.

Monday, February 20

Dodge the Monday blues with steak frites

Whether it’s with your loved one or just a friend, head to Couqley French Brasserie on Monday for its steak frites night. You’ll get two portions of Couqleys famous steak frites, a sharing dessert and a bottle of wine for Dhs349 for two. An excellent way to fight off those Monday blues.

Couqley, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, daily 12pm to 1am and Pullman Hotel, Downtown Dubai 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 514 9339 couqley.ae @couqleyuae

Boost yourself after a wild weekend out

At Dubai’s latest ultra-luxe resort, Atlantis The Royal is the newly opened Aeon Clinic. The wellness clinic is centred around total body wellness and offers a variety of treatments from regenerative wellness to aesthetic treatments, IV Therapy and stem cell facials. Think of it as your one-stop shop for any and all wellness treatments.

Aeon Clinic, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, daily 9am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 518 5777 theaeonclinic.com

Tuesday, February 21

Feel like a Billionaire as you celebrate Venice Carnival

It’s the dinner and a show that never disappoints. And this week is no different as Billionaire Dubai brings to us an evening of Venetian vibes that will captivate guests with an unforgettable experience. Every year, the Venice Carnival brings together over three million people with extravagant costumes and masks that only add to the electric atmosphere of Venice. Billionaire’s affair will be no different.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Tue Feb 21, 9pm till late, minimum spend Dhs1,000 per person. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. billionairesociety.com @billionairedubaiofficial

Catch a ride on the first-of-its-kind Gozzo Italian boats

Having set sail all the way from the Amalfi Coast, and docked in the waters of Dubai – Cha Cha Boats has welcomed the Gozzo Italian boats for a unique sailing experience. There are a variety of packages to choose from and the boats set sail from different areas in Dubai including Al Seef to Jumeirah. Take your pick and get ready to experience the wind in your hair.

Cha Cha Boats, prices start from Dhs420 for one hour. chachaboats.com

Wednesday, February 22

Take the little ones to the World’s Largest jumping castle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverland Dubai (@riverlanddubai)

JumpX has set a new Guinness World Record for the Largest inflatable Bouncy Castle measuring a whopping 1,262 square metres. The inflatable park includes an array of adventure zones, climbable walls, tunnels and obstacles. Get the youngins there while the weather is still cool for a day of bouncing fun.

Riverland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, daily 2pm to 8pm, from Dhs60 per hour. dubaiparksandresorts.com @riverlanddubai

Indulge in a VIP Pool Cabana at Nikki Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

One of Dubai’s most iconic beach clubs just got a little bit more extravagant. As of this month, guests of Nikki Beach can enjoy private cabanas. Of course, guests still have access to the beach club pool, but each of the cabanas comes equipped with its very own individual temperature-controlled pool and relaxing daybeds that overlook the entire beach club. This will make it harder to leave the beach club, but also gives you a reason to return.

Nikki Beach, Dubai, open Tue to Sun, 11am to 8pm, Tue to Thu minimum spend from Dhs4,000, Fri to Sun minimum spend from Dhs6,000 redeemable. Tel: (0)4 376 6162 dubai.nikkibeach.com @nikkibeachdubai

Thursday, February 23

Experience world-class culinary talents at Mare by Bussola

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina will be turning into a powerhouse of dazzling dining delights on February 23. Celebrated chefs, Stefano Pinciaroli, Gianni Tarabini and Simone Montanaro will be collaborating with local chefs for an evening of the finest Italian cuisine. With six of the most experienced hands at the helm, it is sure to be a night of al dente deliciousness.

Mare by Bussola, Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Thu Feb 23, from 7.30pm, Dhs395 soft pairing, Dhs595 house pairing. Tel: (0)56 994 7429 bussoladubai.com @marebybussola

World, hold on your way into Thursday night

Boats and parties will be rocked, as Bob Sinclar performs at CouCou for a night packed with some of the most iconic international electronic music. If by some outstanding miracle, you don’t know him by name, French produced, Bob Sinclar is known for tracks such as Love Generation, Rock this Party, and World Hold on. He will be performing after dinner from 11.30pm.

CouCou Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, dinner from 8pm, Bob Sinclar afterparty from 11.30pm, minimum spend Dhs2,000 per person. Tel: (0)52 451 2188 coucou-dubai.com @coucourooftop

Images: Supplied