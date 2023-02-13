Luxury and nature come together…

If you can’t get enough of glamping, you’re in luck because the UAE is packed with a number of fun experiences you can try. And one more has just been added to the list by Sharjah’s Mleiha.

The archaeological centre has just launched a new glamping experience in the cultural capital combining outdoor adventure and luxury.

You will set up camp at the historic Al Faya Mountain, a mere 45 minutes away from the city centre of Sharjah where you will spend the night in the picturesque Mleiha desert and experience traditional hospitality along with unique adventure experiences.

Your room, or luxurious Yurt (in layman’s terms, tent) options include standard, family or deluxe family, but all come with the comfort of a hotel stay paired with the thrill of outdoor camping.

If you’re going with a plus one, opt for the standard tent good for two people. The family options are great for two adults and two children.

If you’re worried about disturbing nature, Mahmoud Rashid Deemas, Director of Operations and Tourism Development at Shurooq states that the integration of the tents in the Mleiha desert has been done in such a way that there is no negative impact on the local flora and fauna.

Now that you’re at ease, here’s what your day of glamping will look like.

To keep the experience real, a Unimog will take you to the campsite at 5pm where you can unwind and enjoy beverages.

As the moon starts to rise, you can enjoy a special 20-minute stargazing session with astronomy experts. Dinner under the stars follows, and you have the option to pick a specially curated menu, live on-site dinner, or a barbeque of your own.

After a good night’s rest, rise before the sun to enjoy watching it rise over the Mleiha desert dunes. A 4×4 will be arranged to take you there and back. Post this, a traditional picnic breakfast basket awaits to help you fuel up.

All guests will be able to learn about the history of the camping grounds with complimentary access to the Mleiha Museum. It is packed with historical and archaeological findings dating back to the Paleolithic Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, and the pre-Islamic-period.

Want to book a spot and set up camp? Prices start from Dhs1,295 for the standard tent and Dhs1,550 for the family tent. Additional tents for the same group can be booked.

Head to discovershurooq.ae for more information or call 06 802 1111 or email the team on mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae

Images: Shurooq