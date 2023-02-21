Sponsored: Expect plenty of foamy fun…

When it comes to being active in Dubai, we are spoilt with plenty of gyms and marathon opportunities. But if that isn’t enough to get you to lace up, then maybe adding plenty of bubbles to the mix will help.

That’s right, Dubai is going to host its first-ever Bubble Run this month and you can expect it to be buckets of splashy fun.

Organised by Cool Events, the run is a first-of-a-kind event in the Middle East. Now the organizers already know that this will be quite popular, so they have planned three events in total in Dubai – one per month from March to May.

The first event is the Bubble Run, set to take place on Sunday, February 26 in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. The race begins at 8am, but show up at 7am to check-in, receive your pack and bib numbers.

The three-kilometre track will navigate through Bluewaters where you will pass by multiple zones with foam cannons. And no, it’s just not there for aesthetics. Racers who run pass will be doused head to toe with colourful foam. Once you’re over the finish line, you will receive a medal to show off to family and friends.

Now, don’t stress. In case you aren’t too clear about the rules of this fun race, well… there aren’t any. The Bubble Run is non-competitive so anyone can participate from children to the elderly, and the differently abled.

The organizers expect over 3,000 participants so if you want to partake in the fun, get your tickets before it’s all sold out. For adults over the age of 18, it’s Dhs191, for under 18s it’s Dhs118 and for children under four, it’s Dhs59.

Registration closes on February 22, 2023. Sign up here.

Now in case you already have plans for this day that you can’t get out of, remember you can sign up for the next two races. In March, there’s a Foam Glow race taking place at the Dubai Water Canal, and in April the Bubble Run returns to Dubai Media City. Dates for the event will be announced soon.

For more information, visit bubblerun.com/UAE