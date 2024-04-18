It’s a massive weekend ahead across the UAE…

This weekend is a busy one in the UAE, there are countless parties and performances waiting for you to check them out. No matter where you are, Abu Dhabi or Dubai – the city is over run with options. We’re talking rappers, DJ legends, and all sorts of incredible vibes waiting to be discovered.

Here are the 18 performances and parties to know about in the UAE this weekend.

Abu Dhabi

Thursday, April 25

Aitch and AJ Tracey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRED Abu Dhabi (@bredabudhabi)

This weekend kicks off with the second edition of Bred Abu Dhabi. Kicking things off is none other than British rapper AJ Tracey who will entertain fans with popular tracks such as Ladbroke Grove, Butterflies and West Ten. He will be joined on-stage by Aitch who is known for hits such as Baby, Psycho and Rain.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Friday, April 26

Metro Boomin and Offset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRED Abu Dhabi (@bredabudhabi)

Day two of Bred Abu Dhabi will host none other than producer Metro Boomin, with a track record including hits such as 19 & Boomin, Savage Mode and Not All Heroes Wear Capes as well as one-third of iconic trio Migos, Offset, will perform.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Saturday, April 27

Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRED Abu Dhabi (@bredabudhabi)

American rapper and singer Don Toliver as well as Ty Dolla $ign will take centre stage on the final day of Bred. Known for chart-topping hits like No Idea and After Party, he performs alongside Ty Dolla $ign, with chart-toppers such as Paranoid and Or Nah.

BRED 2024, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, April 24 to 28, from Dhs75. bredabudhabi.com, @bredabudhabi

Peggy Gou

She is the singer behind (It Goes Like) Nanana which you most likely have heard on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. The Berlin-based, South Korean DJ is one of the biggest names in the dance/electronic music genre, or K-House as she calls it. Peggy Gou will be taking over the Louvre for a special masquerade party this weekend.

Peggy Gou Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs345, April 27, Tel: (600) 565 566. @louvreabudhabi

Dubai

Friday, April 26

Gin & Juice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulf Buzz (@gulfbuzz)

Get ready to throw it back with an old school hip-hop festival on the beach as Gin & Juice events takes over Barasti for one night only. Expect to rave along with 2,000 old school hip-hop lovers, dancing to the tunes that will take you back to the 80s and 90s. Confetti showers, bbq bites and old school hits guaranteed.

Gin and Juice at Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, 6pm, Friday April 26, from Dhs100. platinumlist.net

Argy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIVE DXB (@hivedxb)

A legend in the techno world, the Greek DJ and producer is celebrated for boundary-pushing sounds that blend elements of house and techno together seamlessly. He will be taking over Hive at Soho Garden in Meydan as part of the release of his new album.

Argy at Hive, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grandstand, Meydan, 9pm, Friday April 25, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com, @hivedxb

Saturday, April 27

Afrodise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger Moon Dubai (@gingermoondxb)

A fusion of Afrohouse energy, Mayan culture and the tropical paradise of Tulum, Afroise lands at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi on April 27. Transforming the poolside Ginger Moon into a mystical jungle sanctuary, Aaron Sevilla headlines, alongside international and resident DJs. Alongside the music, expect entertainment from fire acrobats and percussionists, and a secret after-party on the 30th floor E-WOW suite. It’s free entry to the main event, with a drinks package for the after-party priced at Dhs300 for unlimited drinks from 1am to 3am.

Afrodise at Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, 7pm, Saturday April 27, free entry. Tel: (0)4 350 9998. @gingermoondxb

Gianni Romano B2B Aura

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

Yet another legendary DJ is taking on Dubai this weekend for an incredible set. Taking over the decks of SKY2.0 back-to-back with Aura is none other than Gianni Romano. You will know him for hits including It’s Not Right.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Saturday April 27. @sky2.0dubai

Bongo’s Bingo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bongo’s Bingo Dubai (@bongosbingodubai)

Bongo’s Bingo is back at Zero Gravity – and this time they’re taking it back to the 00s. Party like it’s 2002, and get ready for a retro night out. Expect all the usual craziness that goes with the Bongo’s Bingo name. The Bingo session will take place on Saturday, April 27.

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street, 8pm, Saturday April 27. @bongosbingodubai

ANOTR

The latest instalment of Vagabond takes over the decks at one of the city’s hottest spots, Surf Club, this Saturday, with a headline set from ANOTR. Bringing their signature house music sound from Amsterdam’s clubbing scene to the shores of Palm West Beach, expect slick beats that’ll have you dancing on the sand until the early hours.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, 8pm to late, Saturday April 27. Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai

Camelphat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIVE DXB (@hivedxb)

Taking place in Soho Garden at Hive on April 27, get ready for Camelphat. The iconic duo of Camelphat have been to Dubai many times previously, and are best known for their smash hit, Cola. Tickets start from Dhs150 and are available via platinumlist.net. Regular door policy applies.

Camelphat at Hive, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grandstand, Meydan, 9pm, Saturday April 27, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)52 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com, @hivedxb

All Day I Dream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BohemiaByFIVE (@bohemiabyfive)

Born on a Brooklyn rooftop, All Day I Dream festivals now take place all over the world. It lands in Dubai again on April 27, when the festival takes over Bohemia at Beach by FIVE. Expect colourful decor and house tunes from 1pm until the early hours. General access starts from Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents, inclusive of three drinks.

All Day I Dream of Dubai, Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 1pm, Saturday April 27, from Dhs150. @beachbyfive

Timmy Trumpet

As part of the final few weeks of live music and international DJs at Terra Solis, Aussie DJ and producer and all-round performing legend Timmy Trumpet will headline Tomorrowland’s desert oasis, Terra Solis, on Saturday April 27. He’ll be supported by local stars Scott Forshaw and Quilliam.

Tomorrowland presents Timmy Trumpet, Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, 8pm, Saturday April 27, from Dhs150. platinumlist.net

Sunday, April 28

Boyz II Men

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

Get ready to be serenaded by the iconic R’n’B group Boyz II Men when they hit the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in April. Known for their incredible discography of hits, it will be an evening full of soulful songs that we all know and love. You’ll know them for hits including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day. Tickets are available from Dhs199 per person and can be booked here.

Boyz II Men, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 6pm, Sunday April 28, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Blu Pool Party hosted by Ty Dolla $ign

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLU OASIS (@bluoasisdubai)

After taking over Bred in the capital, Ty Dolla $ign will be heading for a pool party in the Dubai desert. Blu Oasis is throwing a Sunday afternoon pool party complete with all your summer party needs. The brunch package will cost Dhs250 and will give you free access to the after party where Metro Boomin and Offest will perform.

Blu Oasis, near Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sunday April 28, Dhs250 entry and free food and soft drinks from 3pm to 10pm. @bluoasisdubai

Images: Supplied and Social