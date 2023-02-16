Calling all art lovers…

There are so many things to do now that art season is finally kicking off in Dubai. From Art Dubai, World Art Dubai, Sikka Art Festival and more, there’s so much to fill your calendar. One that you can’t skip is the return of the city’s most adored art events, Alserkal Art Week.

The event is returning to Alserkal Avenue this month on Sunday, February 26 running until March 5. The art festival is hosting a range of cultural programmes, marvellous art exhibitions, open studios, talks, gallery tours and guest projects. It takes place from 10am to 10pm, so you can spend your whole day at the event.

If you’re not familiar with this bi-yearly event, Alserkal Art Week operates twice a year, hosting an array of artists in the city’s cultural hub. The seven-day event will showcase a variety of international talents, featuring some of the MEASA’s (Middle East Africa South Asia) most exciting established, and up and combining artists plus international programmes.

The works of art will be proudly presented at eight of Alserkal’s galleries including Ayyam Gallery, The Third Line, Custot Gallery, Leila Heller Gallery, Volte Art Projects, Zawyeh Gallery, Gulf Photo Plus and Carbon 12.

All the things to look forward to during Alserkal Art week 2023

A solo exhibition by Rana Begum

From Sunday, February 26, Rana Begum’s Dappled Light, will explore how light, colour and form interact with the interiors of the gallery in Concrete. These show-stopping works will include a suspended mesh cloud and an iconic ten-metre-wide colour field canvas.

Majlis Talks, Alserkal Lates and slow art walks

Returning to Alserkal Avenue on Tuesday, February 28 will be a series of activities, with Alserkal Lates illuminating the avenue after dark from 4pm to 10pm. There will be exhibitions, art installations and artworks for visitors to marvel at.

Guests can also get involved in a series of conversations, known as Majlis Talks.

Curated by Mahnaz Fancy, Majlis Talks brings together an array of artists, curators, researchers and art-world professionals for an evening of thought-provoking and inspiring discussions. Commencing at 4pm and running across six 25-minute sessions, this year’s Majilis Talks will host conversations with Fatima Ali, Lubnah Ansari, Loa Haagen Pictet, Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, Sara Raza, Rana Begum and Dr Cliff Lauson.

As an ode to mindfulness, Slow Art Walks invites guests to slow things down and reflect. Joined by influential voices from both emerging and established artists, audiences can join two walks which will last 45 minutes. These will start at 7.30pm and 9.30pm and will be guided by Dr Jill Magi and Auguste Nomeikaite.

Residents Open Studio Programme

All visitors to Alserkal will be able to get involved with the Residents Open Studio Programme hosted on Saturday, March 4 from 11.30am to 1.30pm. The programme will host 15-minute presentations, followed by brunch.

The Tree School

The Tree School will provide a place for individuals and groups to gather to share their experiences, and learn and grow from each other. Across the week, The Tree School sessions will be held at four different locations in Dubai. The meeting point for these excursions will be at Alserkal, with transportation arranged for all the external sessions. The Tree School may last for weeks to months, depending on the level of interest expressed.

Alserkal Art Week 2023, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Sunday February 26 to Sunday March 5, 10am to 10pm, alserkal.online

Images: Supplied