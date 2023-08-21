If you have it in your head that DIFC is all about… well…finance stuff, you’d be wrong…

Bustling Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) may be the financial district but it is also packed with a number of art galleries for culture vultures. In February 2023, the DIFC Sculpture Park joined the very many exhibitions but it will be closing soon, so if you haven’t seen it, the cooler summer evenings is the time to check it out.

The open-air art gallery was so popular in 2022 that it returned for a second year this year. Held under the theme Tales Under the Gate, expect over 100 eye-catching art pieces, sculptures and video art from artists from around the world.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. It is a way for artists to showcase their work to a wider audience and of course, a way for you to discover new artists. Don’t be shocked if you feel the urge to unleash your own creativity.

You’ll find works from well-established galleries, such as Firetti Contemporary, AWC Gallery, Leila Heller Gallery, Opera Gallery, Oblong Gallery, Belvedere Art Space and Zieta Studio.

Some of the notable pieces include Natalie Clark’s Spirit of Habtoor and Lorenzo Quinn’s Love Dubai displayed in front of the DIFC Gate Building and much more.

For fans of Surrealist, you will have the rare opportunity to view the extraordinary works of the one and only, Salvador Dali (above right). The works on display include Woman of Time, which features the iconic Dalinian symbol – the melting clock.

You’ll find the artworks dotted throughout the DIFC area, both outdoors and indoors, so ensure you take your time to explore.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority stated that the DIFC Sculpture Park reaffirms their commitment to supporting Dubai’s art and culture vision.

Want more? That’s not all for DIFC on the art and culture scene. DIFC Art Nights is set to return in November 2023, but we are awaiting for confirmed details. What’s On will share all the details when we have it

For more information, visit difc.ae

Images: DIFC and What’s On