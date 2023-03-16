A great spot to witness the deafening boom of the cannon fire at sunset…

Been a while since you’ve seen Expo City Dubai? You’ll definitely want to visit during the Holy Month, as Ramadan cannons will be fired every day at sunset to announce iftar.

The Ramadan cannon will be located at Al Wasl Avenue at the Expo City Dubai.

Year after year, ever since the 1960s, the Dubai Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of firing these special cannons. The cannons use blank cartridges so it’s safe if you want to head on over, though you may want to plug your ears. It’s a unique and memorable occasion which always draws in plenty of residents and visitors who want to witness the deafening boom of the cannon fire.

Even if you can’t make it to the actual site, the sound of the cannon at various locations in Dubai can be heard all around the city.

How did this tradition come about?

The longstanding tradition is also known as midfa al iftar.

Visit Dubai states that historians say the custom began in 10th-century Egypt to let people know it was time to break their fast. In Dubai, it dates back to the 1960s at a time when the mosques weren’t equipped with speaker systems to mark sunset. Even though mosques around Dubai are now equipped with state-of-the-art speakers, the beloved tradition lives on.

Other Ramadan cannons in Dubai

While the rest of the locations for the Ramadan cannons in Dubai are yet to be confirmed, in the past they were located at Al Khawaneej, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Khalifa and the Eid Prayer Ground in Al Mankhool.

Once we have the confirmed list, we will be sure to let you know.

If you can’t make it to see it in person, you can watch it on local TV stations.

Images: Expo City Dubai