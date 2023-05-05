I love you so matcha…

Matcha seems to be the latest craze and we are all for it. You can get your matcha in Dubai in a number of different ways from tea, ice cream, baked goods, and much more.

However, one of the most popular ways to consume it is as a matcha latte. The magical beverage is made with green tea powder and steamed milk. The green tea gives you a health kick without compromising on the caffeine boost we all need and crave.

Here are 20 spots to get the best matcha in Dubai:

Arrows and Sparrows

This pet-friendly cafe in The Greens quickly packs out with local residents and dog-walkers on the weekends, all here to enjoy one of the colourful bowls or eggs cooked half a dozen ways. There’s a focus on wholesome, healthy dishes, with menu items such as scrambled eggs with wild mushrooms and the green breakfast bowl, but there’s more indulgent options too. And of course, they are here to fulfil all your matcha cravings.

Arrows and Sparrows, Emaar Business Park, The Greens, 7am to 10pm daily, Tel: (04) 558 8141, arrowsparrows.com

blu matcha

Contemporary Japanese matcha store just opened within Gigi Concept store, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha. The menu offers healthy food and beverage items like acai bowls with a signature touch of matcha, soft serve ice cream, and a range of matcha drinks, such as their signature vanilla Almond latte, lychee matcha, salted caramel matcha and more. Guests can dine inside on several funky bar stools or sip down matcha along the trendy outdoor terrace.

The Galleria Mall – Al Barsha, Dubai. 10am to 8pm. blumatcha.co

Brew Café

With consistently superb coffee, it is no shock that this peaceful coffee house is a popular spot. Its simple white aesthetic offers a place of calm and tranquillity in the heart of Umm Suqeim 2. You’ll find delicious matcha on their menu which guests can enjoy on the terrace and soak in the laid-back atmosphere of Jumeirah Beach Road.

Brew Café, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, Mon to Sat 7am to 11am, Sun 7.30am to 10.30pm,@brewcafeuae

Comptoir 102

This little oasis is nestled in between the beach and the palms of old Jumeirah. With a kitchen, lounge, garden and terrace that combines fashion, beauty and healthy eating, this outlet has a cult following. Try the matcha latte for Dhs39 and a matcha vegan ice cream for Dhs32.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Flow Kitchen

Fusing healthy eating and a co-working space, Flow is here for all those worker bees who want to stay fuelled with goodness whilst catching up on a few emails. Between meetings, you can sip on countless matcha lattes, satisfying your caffeine cravings.

Flow Kitchen, Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Dubai Internet City. @flowdubai

The Edit

Located in the heart of Alserkal Avenue, The Edit takes their matcha seriously, with all their drinks being prepared at their very own matcha bar. You can sip greeny goodness at this female-led concept store whilst browsing through their beautiful products.

Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 548 9553, @theeditdubai

The Hamptons

This iconic Dubai location has a hefty menu including a matcha green latte and a matcha frappe. If you do make it to this famed location, you must try their signature rose croissant. It’s known to be so good that people order it from Abu Dhabi.

Three locations in Dubai – Jumeirah Beach Road, Arabian Ranches, Jumeirah Islands, @thehamptonsdubai

Joe and The Juice

The newly opened Joe and The Juice has a huge fan base back in London. If you have not already visited, make sure to get down to this hip and vibey outlet to enjoy your next shot of caffeine. Enjoy the matcha here with a dash of vanilla syrup.

Joe and The Juice, Dubai Design District and Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 11pm, @joeandthejuiceuae

The Kakao Guy

Boasting an array of delicious treats, the Kakao Guy knows how to do baked goods well, in particular with matcha. Those who have a hankering for its greeny goodness can find it in the form of a creamy burnt cheesecake, delicate nama and nutty barks that are perfect for a snack. Tried, tested and adored by the What’s On Team, we can honestly say you won’t be disappointed.

The Kakao Guy, Union Square, Deira, Al Rigga, Dubai, 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)55 299 8823, thekakaoguy.com

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Sip on your next iced matcha at this gorgeous neighbourhood cafe. Whilst your here, why not tuck into vegan coconut almond pancakes, a tropical açai bowl or avocado toast? With many locations dotted around the city, you will never be too far from your next matcha pick me up.

LDC, Kitchen and Coffee, various locations, @ldckitchen

Megumi Matcha

Rie from Japan started Megumi Matcha one-year ago, selling ceremonial grade matcha and hosting tea-making workshops in Dubai. From the farm in Kyoto to the packaging, Megumi is completely run by women. Each month, Megumi hosts a matcha workshop at Vanilla Sukkar – a local mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah. In two hours, guests can learn the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, how matcha is grown, how to make the perfect cup, and try matcha-infused sweet treats. A must-try experience for any matcha fans out there.

@megumi_matcha

More Matcha

From matcha soft-serve to matcha eclairs, this green-covered pop-up in DIFC is here to serve you lots of matcha-filled goodness as well as specialty coffee.

More Matcha pop-up. DIFC Gate District 1. Mon-Fri 8am to 10pm, weekends 10am to 10pm. @morematcha.ae

Myocum

Bringing a taste of Australia to Dubai, this cafe is a small haven. Decorated with indigenous art, this is an ideal place to spend an afternoon working or sharing a meal with friends. Amongst their varied menu, lies their matcha. This decadent beverage is made with your choice of milk, matcha powder and a whole lot of love.

Dar Wasl Mall, Wasl Rd, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)54 530 5905, myocum_dubai

Nette at Matcha Club

This eatery is located in the Matcha Club – Dubai’s new padel tennis outlet. This chic Californian sanctuary has matcha in many forms, including a green matcha milkshake with green tea, vanilla ice cream and almond milk.

In Matcha Club, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 548 8369, @nettedxb

Roasters Specialty Coffee House

Expect specially crafted drinks and intricate sweet treats at this artisanal café. Go crazy and have their dirty matcha latte, which adds a shot of espresso, cold foam and brown sugar candy to your classic matcha latte. This could be your new all-time favourite matcha as it’s only one sip away.

Al Wasl and JBR, Dubai, roasters.eat-me

Saddle

Perched on the side of Al Wasl road, this venue has design touches that honour equestrianism. Here you can sit outside and watch the world go by, whilst cooling down on some vegan matcha soft serve. Blending Japanese traditional flavours with modern indulgence, this soft serve used matcha power with creamy yet vegan and dairy-free soft serve – creating a refreshing dessert that can be enjoyed till the end of April. So make sure to get down there soon!

Saddle Cafe, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, Sun to Thur 7am to 1am, Fri and Sat 7am to 2am, soft serve available till end of April.Tel: (0)56 402 5771, saddledubai.com

Secret Garden by L’ETO

This Instagrammable location is filled with glorious botanical arrangements fully immersing all guests in a floral wonderland. Diners can indulge in their delicious matcha latte, hot or cold, as well as a bite to eat from their glorious salad and pastry bar.

Dubai Mall and City Walk, letocaffe.ae

Single Fin Café

Single Fin serves one of the best matchas in Dubai. With coconut milk, agave and cinnamon, this matcha will be one to remember. Not up for a hot drink? Have your matcha on ice.

Surf House Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim, Mon to Sun, 7am to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 930 4294, @singlefindubai

Splendour Fields

. An Aussie-inspired café with a welcoming feel, this cool dining destination is set to become a regular hangout for those that live and work nearby. While adults catch up over coffee and healthy plates little ones will be entertained at the kid’s play area. On the menu, you can expect the same wholesome, produce-driven menu you find at sister restaurants like Tom&Serg and Common Grounds – with a special blue matcha smoothie, consisting of pineapple, blue matcha, yoghurt sorbet, coconut milk and banana. Bliss.

Splendour Fields at The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 8am to 6pm. eatx.com

Tania’s Teahouse

This establishment is the holy grail of coffee and tea. With three different matchas to choose from, you will always be able to choose one that matches your mood. When you’re not feeling adventurous, stay safe with their classic matcha. But, when you want to take a walk on the wild side, dive into their mint or chai matcha.

Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqeim 2, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel:(0)4 324 0021, taniasteahouse.com

Vanilla Sukkar

This mother-and-daughter-owned gem in Jumeirah serve ceremonial-grade matcha by Megumi Matcha. Try their signature white chocolate matcha, matcha baked goods, and join in one of their fun and informative monthly matcha workshops.

Vanilla Sukkar, Umm al Sheif, Jumeirah, Dubai. 8am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 422 8843. @vanillasukkar

