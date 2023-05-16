Step aside Moulin Rouge, there’s a new cabaret in town…

Looking for a new concept to try in Dubai? Head to Andalucia at Al Habtoor Polo Club for its all-new Dinner Show.

The Dinner Show brings the latest cabaret entertainment to Dubai, complete with international talent. It will feature some of the top artists of this region so you’ll be in for a night packed with a range of dazzling performances.

Running throughout the summer, the cabaret is the perfect opportunity to catch different shows and keep yourself cool and entertained throughout the warmer months in Dubai.

About the show

The curtains open with Rocking Opera with West End talent Aaron Pryce-Lewis and Glain Rhys, who have performed in Les Miserables and Phantom of The Opera respectively. Expect an electrifying evening with special appearances from local talents such as Ryan Gibb and Timi Ridgway.

The performance will be held on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7.30pm. The evening is inclusive of dinner and drinks, starting from Dhs450 per person. If you’re feeling fancy, turn the evening into a staycation with packages starting at Dhs699 for two. The staycation package includes an overnight stay, breakfast at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant and two tickets to the show.

Coming soon…

The next show will be treating guests with West End The Musicals, starring Siwan Henderson, and Steffan Hughes, which will take place on Friday, June 2 and 3. Later on in the month, the theme will change again to A Night at The Movies featuring Tom Hier and Jade Davies from Footloose and Westside Story.

The month will come to an end with the spectacular All That Jazz, starring Phantom of The Opera and Les Miserables stars Luke McCall and Mared Williams. The evenings will be hosted by the talented pianist Ryan Gibb.

The Dinner Show, Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort, Wadi Al Safa, Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, Dhs450 per person. Tel: (056) 545 8391 (show bookings), (0)4 436 2222 (staycations), alhabtoorpoloresortandclub.com

Images: Supplied