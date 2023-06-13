This is great news!

Emirates Premium Economy officially took off in August 2022 with the service originally offered to only four destinations. More popular cities are added as time goes on, and Emirates has just announced that it will now extend its Premium Economy services to two popular cities in India – Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Passengers travelling to and from the two cities will have the Premium Economy services available on flights from October 29, 2023. The seats can already be booked online on emirates.com, and at Emirates sales offices and travel agencies.

Passengers travelling to Mumbai can book their seats on EK500/501 with the departure time set to 9.50pm, arriving at Mumbai at 2.15am the following day. The returning flight departs at 4.15am arriving in Dubai at 6.05am.

Customers flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can book their flights on EK568/569. Flights will depart from Dubai at 9.25pm, arriving at 2.30am (the following day), while the flight to Dubai will depart at 4.30am landing at 7.10am. *

During their flight, travellers can expect luxurious seats, more legroom plus an elevated dining experience.

An elevated experience also awaits in other cabin classes with refreshed interiors in the newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft. The refreshed interiors feature the signature ghaf tree motifs, a blend of beautiful designs and new colour palettes. Besides this, passengers can enjoy award-winning entertainment on board.

Emirates also announced as more retrofitted and enhanced Emirates A380s featuring the four-class configurations are complete, more global destinations will be deployed.

Currently, Premium Economy is featured on flights currently to nine destinations including New York JFK, San Francisco, Houston, London Heathrow, Sydney, Auckland, Christchurch, Melbourne and Singapore.

In July, it will add another US destination to the list – Los Angeles, which will bring the number of routes to 12 by the end of 2023.

emirates.com

Images: Emirates Media Library

*All times are local