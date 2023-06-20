Sponsored: Because there ain’t no party like a FIVE pool party…

Dubai’s spiritual home of fiestas with flair – FIVE Palm Jumeirah, has proven its pedigree many times over, but the enclave of rave’s latest party proposal is levelling things up yet again.

Summer Ice At Beach By FIVE, live every Friday and Saturday from 1pm is nothing less than an aquatic extravaganza. It’s hosted at Gram candy hot spot, The Social Pool at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and it’s a pure, red hot, summer loving, best life living, bass cone rattling, pool cooling vibe. And excitingly, the entry costs for all (from Dhs200) are fully redeemable.

What’s On the playlist?

The beat manifesto is served up by an A-Team of elite beat resident DJs – expect bangers and drops, whilst you frolic and flop, enjoying craft mixology, award-winning culinary clout and mesmerising views over Dubai Marina, Palm West and the wild blue yonder.

FIVE’s famous Social Pool is a luxe class, glass-lined, temp-controlled splash pad, complete with over arching chandelier, making it the ideal sundowner destination for Dubai’s vibe tribes and the bougie beach set.

Of course, the good times aren’t the sole preserve of the weekend…

Big Mood Pool Party – Wednesdays

Mood. Big Mood. It’s one of FIVE’s chief currencies and on Wednesdays they celebrate the art of Big Mood living. Billed as ‘the ultimate urban daytime pool party’, it’s out to prove your troubles can’t find you in the cool of the pool.

Ladies Dhs100 / gents Dhs200 fully redeemable

Secret Ladies’ Day – Thursdays

We realise we’re breaking the first rule of secret ladies’ day here, but shhhh, we won’t tell anyone if you don’t. Starting the wind down to the weekend, Thursday’s Secret Ladies’ Day secures females a free flowing beverage package alongside a lunch platter for just Dhs150.

Splash Dance – Sundays

It’s all about big nostalgia energy to close out the weekend, with party performers and monster throwback tracks to help you get your splash dance on. It’s even proving popular on the celeb circuit having hosted such A-List audio alumni as Trey Songz, Like Mike, Robin Schulz, Joel Corry or Le Twin.

Ladies Dhs200 / gents Dhs300 fully redeemable

Beach by FIVE, Palm Jumeirah, Summer Ice At Beach By FIVE plays out from 1pm on Fri and Sat, ladies Dhs200 (fully redeemable), gents Dhs300 (fully redeemable), VIP sun bed Dhs800 (fully redeemable), VIP cabana (for up to six) Dhs2,000 (fully redeemable), VIP pool adjacent sofa (for up to six) Dhs2,000 (fully redeemable). palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

