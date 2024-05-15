Oh, the memories…

It’s hard to not visit Expo City Dubai and not have the memories of Expo 2020 Dubai come flooding back to you. If you miss the World Expo and want to relive the journey, you have to visit the all-new Expo 2020 Dubai Museum.

The museum opens its doors on Saturday, May 18, 2024 which is International Museum Day. To celebrate the occasion museums around the UAE, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be opening their doors for free to the public.

And yes, you can enter the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum for free on the day, too. You can find the museum in the Opportunity District.

What to expect inside the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum

In short, the museum honours the World Expo’s impacts and ongoing legacy.



A multimedia experience welcomes visitors hosted by a falcon – the UAE’s national bird. The falcon features an original part of the magnificent model falcon used for ‘The Journey of the 50th’ show at Al Wasl Plaza for the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

Visitors will weave their way from past to present as they step over the inclining ground – representing dunes, a symbol of the landscape from which Expo 2020 (now Expo City) rose.

A spotlight will also be shined on the UAE’s participation at previous World Expos including its first time in 1970, progressing to its candidacy to host the event. Visitors will also get to see the original masterplan design of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Other signature Expo 2020 Dubai experiences return including the orange Opti robot. And yes, it will be more than happy to pose for a photo with you.

Other memorabilia on showcase include the construction hat worn and signed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The museum also features a shop with Expo 2020 memorabilia.

And the best part…

You may have not been able to collect all of your stamps during Expo 2020 Dubai, but you can finally complete your collection at the museum.

The museum will have all of the pavilion stamps available at the venue for you to stamp in your passport.

Never had a passport? You can purchase a new one at the museum.

The Stories of Nations

The Stories of Nations exhibitions showcase Dubai’s international participants across the three districts: Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. Expect to see memorabilia from original country pavilions.

Ticket details

A one-day attraction pass for Dhs120 will get you entry into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions, as well as the Vision and Women’s Pavilion, Alif and Terra.

Alternatively, if you just want to see Expo 2020 Museum and The Stories of Nations, tickets are Dhs50 for adults over the age of 12 and Dhs40 for children ages four to 11. Entry is free for children under the age of three.

Buy your tickets on expocitydubai.com

Images: Expo City Dubai