We’re game, are you?

Arcades just give you a feeling that can’t be matched. Bright LED lights from games enticing you to spend your tokens, tickets pouring out of the arcade game after scoring a new personal best, the screams cheers (and well, most of the time cries of defeat…) – there’s nothing like it.

And Dubai is surprisingly full of arcades you just have to visit for that feeling of nostalgia.

Here are the best arcades in Dubai.

GLITCH

GLITCH in Al Ghurair Centre spans 40,000 square feet of pure fun and is the perfect place to stay active during the summer months. With more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, there is never a dull moment here. Challenge your friends to a rock-climbing race, take on the obstacle course and face off in a variety of arcade games, including bowling, foosball, air hockey and more.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs35 for two experiences, Dhs65 for three experiences, Dhs100 for six experiences. @glitcharabia

Play DXB

The famous indoor virtual reality theme park in Dubai Mall – Play DXB is one of the top arcades to head to if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind, immersive gaming experience. Play DXB features VR rides such as Burj Drop and Flying Chairs, you have to try. And thankfully, the fun is open to all.

Play DXB, across various locations, from Dhs200 redeemable. entertainment.emaar.com

Wavehouse

If you haven’t visited Wavehouse yet – you are sorely missing out. This restaurant / arcade / bowling alley is the perfect place for everyone to have some fun. Spread over two floors, the arcade is packed full of the fun essentials, from pinball machines to skee-balls and even air hockey. After you’re all gamed out head to the restaurant or bar for a light bite and a refreshing drink.

Wavehouse, Avenues, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 12pm to 1am. atlantis.com

Dubai Bowling Center

Nostalgia at its finest, whether you’re looking for a classic bowling alley or a great place to shoot some hoops, bump cars or take your turn at Deal or No Deal the Dubai Bowling Center has it all. On Monday they have a special offer where all games are just Dhs1.

Dubai Bowling Center, Al Quoz 1, Meydan Street, open Sun to Thu 10am to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 339 1010 bowlingdubai.com

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is your one-stop shop for all things fun. There’s a 12-lane bowling alley, full arcade, pool tables plus state-of-the-art basketball machines, motorbike and car simulators, and vintage games like Pac-Man it truly is a playground to appease your inner child. Oh, and there is happy hour from 4pm to 7pm. Do note Brass Monkey is only open to those over the age of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Mon to Wed, 4pm to 2am, Thurs and Fri, 4pm to 3am, Sat, 12pm to 3am, Sun, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 582 7277 @brassmonkeysocial

Magic Planet

A quintessential experience across Dubai – Magic Planet is an arcade that simply never disappoints. Located in all of the City Centres there is guaranteed to be an arcade close by. Scan your card, and get ready to be a race car driver, an intergalactic spy or a basketball pro.

Magic Planet, various locations across Dubai, magicplanetmena.com

777

This one is strictly for the adults. Lights flickering around, other equally eager big kids running around having the time of their lives. It is an allure and a nostalgia that we all know and miss. Triple 7, located at the Radisson Blu Canal View in Business Bay Dubai is about to be the new arcade for grownups to kick back and have fun.

Triple 7, Radisson Blu Canal View, Business Bay. Strictly 21+ 777dxb.com @triple7dubai

The Arcade by Hub Zero

The region’s first gaming inspired entertainment zone at Al Khawaneej Walk, The Arcade offers favourites like Justice League, defending Gotham City as Batman and Mario Kart, as well as some retro classics like Pacman and Space Invaders. You can also try your hand at the ticket monster machine to win some incredible prizes.

The Arcade by Hub Zero, Al Khawaneej Walk, daily, 10am to 11.30pm, Tel: (800) 7699

Adventure Island

Opening officially on May 16 – from the masterminds of Prison Island in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, this arcade is complete with iconic laser tag and pixel gaming areas and so much more. You can sit back and relax at the cafe while you wait for round two.

Adventure Island, Bahar Plaza Level 1, JBR, Mon to Thu midday to 10pm, Fri to Sun, midday to midnight. adventureisland.ae

