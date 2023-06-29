The sweltering temperatures won’t stop them…

The emirates are a magnet for celebrities from across the globe in the cooler summers. Movie stars, singers, models, politicians and many more A-listers flock to our shores for a dose of the good life. While their visits are far less frequent during the summer months, they don’t stop altogether.

Here we round up all the celebrities spotted in the UAE so far this summer.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise touched down in Abu Dhabi last weekend for the Middle Eastern premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film. On Monday June 26, Cruise headed to the glittering Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the red carpet premiere. But with work out of the way, the star and producer made time to see the sights of Abu Dhabi. For dinner, he opted for the What’s On Award-winning restaurant Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Tom Cruise’s time at Louvre Abu Dhabi also included a trip around the museum,

Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff

The Middle Eastern premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was a star-studded event that featured an appearance not just from Tom Cruise, but also other members of the film’s superstar cast including Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. As well as the premiere at Emirates Palace, the trio alongside director Christopher McQuarrie, visited Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Midfield Terminal, one of the key locations in the film.

Guns N Roses

Kicking off their world tour in the UAE capital, Guns N Roses put on an energetic set for a sold out Etihad Arena at the start of June, performing some of their biggest rock hits for the crowd.

Olivia Attwood

British reality TV star Olivia Attwood chose Dubai for her honeymoon after marrying footballer Bradley Dack in a romantic ceremony in June. The newlyweds chose Jumeirah Al Naseem for their luxury post-wedding break, and were spotted relaxing on a yacht, working on their swing at Top Golf and enjoying sundowners on the beach.

Danielle Lloyd

Model Danielle Lloyd is a frequent visitor to Dubai, so it’s no surprise that she knows all the city’s hotspots. During her sun-soaked family break, she shared pictures dining at Opa, Verde Beach and Shimmers, and tanning on the beach at Atlantis The Royal and Le Royal Meridien.

Maisie Smith

Actress Maisie Smith is another frequent Dubai traveller, and squeezed in a getaway to the emirate in early June. She shared snaps enjoying the rising temperatures at St Regis Dubai – The Palm, where she posed for pictures relaxing by the pool.

Jordyn Woods

Influencer Jordyn Woods, known for her former close-knit friendship with Kylie Jenner, kickstarted her summer travels with a visit to Dubai. She shared photos with her 12 million Instagram followers embracing desert life at Bab Al Shams.

Denise Van Outen

British TV star Denise Van Outen took advantage of the half-term holiday, jetting off to Dubai with her children. After checking-in to Le Royal Meridien, she described her trip as the “Best week of fun, Laughter & incredible dining,” in a series of Instagram snaps.

Georgia Steel

Former Love Island star Georgia Steel often frequents Dubai, and on her latest visit she shared photos from beach clubs including Terra Solis and February 30, as well as Nammos, which she described as her “special place.” But the influencer also made time to visit neighbouring Abu Dhabi, sharing snaps from an evening at Yas Bay.

Amber Turner

British reality TV star Amber Turner is another celeb that spends a lot of time in Dubai, and the summer temperatures didn’t stop her from making the trip out earlier this month. During the getaway, she made the most of her time in the emirate, heading to Raffles The Palm, Bulgari Yacht Club, Burj Al Arab and Atlantis The Royal.

