Fresh from the supersonic cinematic success of Top Gun: Maverick, one of Tom Cruise’s next big screen fly-bys, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to flare afterburners at cinemas later this month.

And we’ve just learned that Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will be hosting the Middle Eastern premiere on June 26. The rec carpet event will feature A-list cast and crew footfall including, Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie.

There’s a little bit of local pride tied up in the upcoming release. Part of the movie was shot right here in the Liwa desert, marking the second occasion Cruise has taken his team of international super spies to the emirate. The now-iconic HALO stunt from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, was also filmed somewhere over the desert sands of Abu Dhabi.

Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt also famously had a spot of sweaty palm bother in the emirate next door when his mag-grip gloves malfunctioned during an external ascent of the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. *Tuts* The things tourists do for a good view of the Andrea Bocelli choreographed fountain show.

Which Hunt

Cutting back to this next installment of the franchise, Dead Reckoning Part One — it doesn’t just seem to be the dunes of the Empty Quarter taking centre stage. There are also some very quick clips of Tom running along the top of what we’re almost certain is Abu Dhabi International Airport. Presumably after having cleared all relevant Alhosn checks. The trailer shows a brief shot of Cruise adjusting his trademark aviators inside what looks like the new Midfield Terminal of the AUH airport, as well. Take a look for yourself.

Other returning members of the IMF-hokey-kokey Mission: Impossible OG unit include Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson. Elsewhere on the cast list, we see returning credits for Henry Czerny, Frederick Schmid and rising Brit talent Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs and Shaw). New villainous blood is supplied by an intensely smoldering Esai Morales.

Images: Paramount Pictures