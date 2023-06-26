9 exciting things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this July
Time is but a construct…
We’re at the halfway mark through the year (say what?), but the buzz in the capital doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Whatever it is you like to do, there’s something to keep everyone amused in Abu Dhabi this month.
Here are 9 mad exciting things to do in Abu Dhabi this month
Candlelight C0ncerts: A tribute to Coldplay
When: July 9
A blast from the past and a taste of the present, Candlelight Concerts lands in Abu Dhabi with A tribute to Coldplay. Under the twinkling candlelight at Anantara Eastern Mangroves, expect a brilliant set list that honours one of pop music’s biggest sensations. Tickets start at Dhs150.
Geek out with Comic Craze Vol. 3
When: Throughout July
Comics but make it philosophical… that’s what you can expect at the third edition of Comic Craze, taking place until August 31 at the Cultural Foundation. Inspired by Japanese anime dubbed into Arabic, it brings together 49 homegrown artists to showcase their social commentary on modern life.
Mango madness at Magnolia Bakery
When: Throughout July
Summer season is mango season, and beloved Magnolia Bakery has arrived to the party in style. Sample a variety of delectable mango-flavoured treats, including the legendary banana pudding – with a mango coconut spin, throughout July.
Pristine Seas: Bringing the Ocean Back at the National Aquarium
When: Throughout July
Fancy a marine conservation lesson and some food for thought? Head to The National Aquarium to witness National Geographic’s audio-visual exhibition on how we can protect our oceans. It’s a decade’s worth of science and footage, so you’re sure to come away inspired.
Fine dining at Les Dangereux
When: Throughout July
Celebrated chef Soo Yong Kim’s magnum opus, Les Dangereux, is now open on Mamsha Saadiyat. Consider it fine dining with a twist. There are three unique menus to choose from and a story to accompany each dish, so it’s a treat for all your senses.
Retail therapy at Ripe Market
When: Saturdays and Sundays in July
This is as grassroots as it gets. Ripe Market at Abu Dhabi Mall is home to all of your favourite local businesses offering fresh organic produce, handcrafted fashion, accessories, homewares and more. It’s open on weekends from 10am to 9pm.
Curry club at Angar
When: Sundays in July
There’s a curry festival every Sunday at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island’s Angar restaurant, and the South Asian staple is getting a dressing up. Four different types of curries with lentils, unlimited steamed rice and flatbreads are priced at Dhs94.
See a summer blockbuster as Barbie lands in cinemas
When: July 20
Barbie world is coming to life on the big screen this month in all its manic pink glory. The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s directorial venture promises a whole lot of Barbie, just Ken and a bleach-blonde Ryan Gosling from another universe. Catch it in cinemas across the city.
Sunday brunch at Amano
When: Sundays in July
The weekend calls for wining and dining, and Amano at Eastern Mangroves makes that happen with its new Sunday brunch. Indulge in a multi-course sharing menu of eclectic Italian dishes across a four-hour package. Prices start from Dhs189.
Images: Supplied/Social