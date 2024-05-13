If you like it then you should put a ring on it…

This year is a leap year, and as the tradition goes, women are allowed to propose to men this year — not that you can’t do it whenever you wish anyway. But, in light of the tradition, ladies this is your chance, Dubai is a stunning and romantic city full of spectacular opportunities to propose, you just have to know where to look. We have got you covered.

Here are 7 of the most romantic ways to propose in Dubai

Hot Air Balloon

Look, waking up at 4am may not be the most romantic idea for some, but floating above the expanse of the desert at sunrise seems like a romantic enough way, to us, to propose to your special someone. With Hot Air Balloon Dubai, you can rent out a private flight designed for an engagement where you will have a more intimate experience in a slightly smaller cabin — all you have to do is get in touch with the reservations team to discuss your requirements.

hotairballoonuae.com

Atlantis underwater message

Possibly a quintessential way to propose in Dubai, The Lost Chambers Aquarium offers the ability to have a diver go under the water holding up a sign for 10-15 minutes with 3 words written on an A3 sign. Seems like the perfect way to say “Marry me, *insert name*” to us. The experience is easy enough to organise, call up Atlantis Aquaventure three days in advance to organise. If you book the sign between 10am and 5pm it will cost Dhs500, any time from 5pm to 10pm the price is Dhs1950.

The Lost Chambers Aquarium, Atlantis, The Palm, Dhs500 10am to 5pm, Dhs1950 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2000 atlantis.com

Desert staycation Al Maha

Now this is a luxe desert escape. Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa is in its own right a bucket list staycation destination, add to the mix a proposal and we think you have the makings for a big “yes!” Nature walks, falconry and an escape from the city like no other, this is the perfect intimate and stunning venue to get engaged and celebrate together before sharing with your friends and family.

marriott.com

Private yacht

We live at the coast, but it’s also Dubai and that means a beach proposal won’t always cut it so why not amp up the luxe by renting out a private yacht to propose on? Luckily Centaurus Charter offers the perfect packages designed specifically for proposals. Choose the size vessel and prepare to set a course for your happily ever after. Chartering prices start from Dhs2,970.

Centauruscharter.com

Ce La Vi

You knew this had to be on the list. If your better half is up for the glitz, glamour and big displays of affection then this is the one for you. Ce La Vi is renowned for their incredibly beautiful and show-stopping proposals. Flowers, Champagne, and a cake or dessert with a short message followed by stunning photos with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop, Ce La Vi has the works. For information on pricing and special requests, contact their reservations team.

celavi.com

Pierchic

This restaurant may be a little bit more lowkey for your wedding proposal but equally stunning. Pier Chic, the gorgeous Italian sprawled over the ocean is our idea of a beautiful engagement venue. With views of the Burj Al Arab and the expanse of the Arabian Gulf, it’s an ideal spot to pop the question.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, jumeirah.com

Love Lake

Where better to say “I love you, marry me” than at the Love Lake in Al Qudra? Take a drive with your special someone at sunset, pack a picnic and a blanket, bask in the beautifully manicured area and take a leisurely stroll soaking in the love before making that oh-so-special proposal. It’s a much more relaxed setting, but we know and appreciate that each future bride or groom has their own idea of perfect.

Love Lake, Al Qudra, open daily. click here for location.

Images: Supplied and Social