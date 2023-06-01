Sponsored: Your summer of high-octane dining starts here…

Bagatelle is always a top choice for a lively dinner that turns to dancing, and if this beloved party spot wasn’t on your radar this month, then here’s why it should be. On Thursday June 8, VICE at Bagatelle is back, the monthly party night that transports you to another world with its immaculate vibes, fine French fare and incredible music.

Putting the signature Bagatelle twist on a night of music and dance, it’s the ultimate night out to assemble your party crew at this month.

Taking to the decks this month will be guest artist DJ DOSH, who joins Bagatelle’s resident DJs and entertainers for a night of magical joie de vivire. The French DJ is known for his high-energy, electric sets, which is exactly what you can expect when he headlines at VICE at Bagatelle next week. After DJ DOSH, you can expect the welcome return of VICE at Bagatelle every single month, bringing a different international artist to drop their signature sound.

This unforgettable dinner party of course begins with the food, and doors open from 8pm. Book a table for dinner and expect to dine on the fine Mediterranean cuisine Bagatelle is known and adored for. Treat your tastebuds to dishes that evoke the delectable flavours in dishes like Canadian lobster ceviche, foie gras & confit duck, whole truffle roasted chicken and black angus tenderloin.

It’s all paired with the lively sounds of resident DJs spinning the decks, live entertainment from dancers and musicians, and premium beverages from the Bagatelle bar.

Even if you’re not heading down for dinner, the party afterwards is an unmissable evening of fun, with entry free before 11pm.

We know where we’ll be…

Bagatelle, Level 1, Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Thursday June 8, 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai