12 exciting new restaurants to try in Dubai

Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

Here are 12 new restaurants in Dubai you need to try.

Chez Wam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The next piece in the St Regis Gardens puzzle is Chez Wam, a brand-new concept serving modern French cuisine. The restaurant is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu (@junkfoodman), who has previously worked alongside the likes of Alain Passard, Joel Robuchon, and Jean-Pierre Vigato. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work.

Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 2am. Te: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai

The Black Sheep

Now welcoming guests to its cosy home in Pullman JLT, located in Cluster T, The Black Sheep promises a welcoming atmosphere, daily happy hour, and all of your favourite British classics. The Black Sheep is split between a large bar, where stools surround high tables; a more formal restaurant space, which expands out to an enclosed beer garden; and a more laid-back lounge area, where guests are invited to sink into plush Chesterfield sofas and relax by the fire place. Open daily from 12pm, guests can enjoy an all-day menu of crowd-pleasing pub classics, such as chicken liver pâté, beer battered fish and chips and chicken schnitzel.

The Black Sheep, Pullman Hotel JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)58 599 5664. @theblacksheepdubai

Kai Enzo

One of two new openings from chef Izu Ani this month, Kai Enzo is a stunning new rooftop space perched atop Hyatt Centric La Mer, presenting a fusion of eclectic Japanese and Mediterranean flavours. The restaurant is clean and minimalist, with warm colours and beautiful views that stretch across the entire Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Open for dinner only, Kai Enzo merges far-Eastern flavours with Western influences, using the shared DNA of the culinary regions’ use of fresh and simple ingredients to present a menu that promises elevated classics. Menu highlights include tiger prawns with kimuchi butter, Hokkaido scallops in green apple ponzu and salsa verde, plus an array of sushi, charcoal grills and indulgent desserts. It’s paired with a cocktail menu split into two: Taiyo, symbolising the sun; and Kai, representing the sea.

Kai Enzo, Hyatt Centric, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, 5pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 302 1275, kaienzo.com. @kaienzodubai

Okku

After closing its doors back in 2018, the award-winning Japanese restaurant, bar and lounge, Okku has reopened inside the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. With Okku 2.0, we are promised the same famed Okku fine dining experience from the gorgeous setting, attentive service, and of course, delicious contemporary Japanese cuisine with a twist. Diners can expect the Japanese classics, of course, and adventurous new creations. Fans of the restaurant will find the classic ‘O’ style dishes including wagyu beef and foie-gras kushiyaki, tuna on crispy rice, and more.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Mon to Thur 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am, closed on Sun, Tel: (0)4 666 1566, okku.com

La Petite Ani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

From one of Dubai’s most treasured chefs, Chef Izu Ani, La Petite Ani is the sister restaurant to Dubai Mall’s La Maison Ani. Celebrating French cuisine, The homegrown restaurant serves relaxed French-Mediterranean cuisine from breakfast through to dinner, which can be enjoyed either in the casual Parisian-style café or for a chic takeaway. From quick bites to indulgent treats, the menu will satisfy all your French food cravings including homemade pastries and their signature Croque Monsieur.

La Petite Ani, Ground Floor Unit 41, Gate Avenue DIFC, 8am to 9pm weekdays, 10am to 7pm weekends. @lapetiteanibychefizu

Hawker Boi

From humble beginnings as a sellout Dubai supper club to a permanent residence in JLT, Hawkerboi is a brilliant homegrown success story. In keeping with the cuisine, the venue also offers the same aesthetic as a vibrant South East Asian market. Guests can dine either at industrial tables and chairs that bask in sultry neon-red light, or by the open kitchen, lined with stools so guests can prop up and enjoy front row seats to the culinary action. The new menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malyasia and Thailand. Hawkerboi’s JLT restaurant presents an a la carte array of dishes that are steamed, roast, grilled, wok-fried and all packed with the essence of South East Asian flavour.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. 6pm to 12am Sun to Thurs, 6pm to 1am, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills

Reif Othman has become a household name in Dubai in recent years largely due to his multi-award-winning cooking. The acclaimed chef has now opened a new licensed version of his beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills Business Park district. The 118-seater homegrown Reif Japanese Kushiyaki restaurant offers a more extensive menu than the original Dar Wasl location, while still keeping Reif’s unique cooking approach. Escargot takoyaki, otoro with satsuma Wagyu steamed bun, and black cod ramen are among the signature dishes. The décor differs from that of the Dar Wasl site, with an open-plan kitchen that can be observed through two large windows. There’s both banquette booth and high table seating in the L-shaped dining room, with a bar lounge as well as a 12-seater private dining pod. Playful design features add Reif Othman’s typical personality-packed touch, with matcha whisk lights, skateboards, a Pac-Man machine, and a Bearbrick art piece contrasting against the minimalist design.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Building 3, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 255 5142, reifkushiyaki.com

Krasota

New immersive dining experience Krasota, has recently opened at Address Downtown. There’s three seatings per day of the multi-course dinner, headed by chef Vladimir Mukhin, with prices from Dhs1,830. The nine-course immersive experience is intricately designed to bring popular artworks to life while also reflecting the artistic elements into your dish. Your dinner runs for approximately two hours and will have you walking out of the venue with a newfound appreciation for art, culinary excellence and the human experience. Read our review here.

Krasota Dubai, The Address Downtown Hotel, Dubai. Matinee 3pm, first seating 6pm, and second seating at 9pm. from Dhs1,830 per person. Tel:(0)4433 1258. krasota.art

Eleven Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleven Green (@elevengreen.uae)

After accruing a small legion of fans across the city with their award-winning Bull Burger, paella pop-ups, and sell-out supper clubs, the team behind Tano’s at 8 has now opened an all-new homegrown burger bistro concept in Dubai called Eleven Green. The brainchild of Sultan and Kinda Chatila, the duo is set to take the local foodie scene by storm, once again, with a permanent spot offering fresh, quality, handcrafted burgers. In this laidback bistro-inspired restaurant, expect a selection of mouthwatering dishes including the angry chicken burger with hot honey and signature bull sauce; a classic cheeseburger; and of course the famous bull burger. The menu also features delicious desserts and shakes.

Eleven Green, Meyan Mall, Al Thanya Street, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah, Dubai. Closed Mondays. Tuesday to Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm and 6pm until stocks last. @elevengreen.uae

SOON

SOON is one of the first Japanese Izakayas to open in JLT. Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and a 1980s aesthetic, SOON is keeping in touch with the original coding of Tokyo’s Izakaya scene. Minimalistic decoration create a flow that is also complemented by provocative details on the floor which represent Ahegao-style graphics – if you know, you know. The lighting exemplifies the acute attention to detail. Japan, the Land of Rising Sun, is highlighted through warm red gradient spotlights representing the sunrise, while simultaneously creating an intimate party vibe. Expect traditional Japanese cuisine, including of course – sushi, good sushi, aged black cod, and mud crab udon noodles.

Soon, Cluster Y, Armada Tower 2, JLT, Mon to Thu 12pm to 1am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. @soondxb

Tagomago

Replacing beloved Il Faro on the Palm, from Rikas Hospitality, the brains behind Twiggy, Kyma and Mimi Kakushi comes Tagomago, a restaurant and beach club with a distinctly Balearic feel. The space now boasts a Latino-inspired colour palette, with plenty of lush greenery, red patterned booths, and unique lamps and plant pots tucked into organic holes cut out of the wall. An ode to Ibiza’s sun-drenched chiringuitos, guests can enjoy tan-topping on the sandy shores, graze on a Mediterranean menu masterminded by corporate executive chef Giles Bousquet, and take a dip in the sparkling sea. Whether it’s for a luxe day at the beach club or a long lunch in the restaurant, Tagomago is here to bring a taste of the White Isle to the Palm Jumeirah. Read our review here.

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset beach, 10am to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Énas

Tucked inside Balqis Residence on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Énas is a relaxed Greek eatery, and the most recent addition to the Palm’s food scene.A cosy and contemporary space, an earthy palette and nature-inspired design elements make this a welcoming space designed to transport you to the shores of the Mediterranean. Think large rattan lamp shades, olive centre pieces and crisp white ceramics. The menu is reflective of the relaxed surroundings, with Greek home cooking and classic recipes the star of the show. Highlights on the menu include a mezze platter of Kalamata olives, marinated feta, three dips and Koulouri bread; a Gulf prawn saganaki with Greek oregano and a tomato ragu; and the restaurant’s signature charcoal seafood platter with chargrilled octopus, steamed clams, seared sea bass and grilled tiger prawns.