It’s the brainchild of acclaimed Anne-Sophie Pic, one of the world’s most accoladed female chefs…

La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. And it’s officially opened its doors in Dubai.

Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, a French-born, Michelin-trained culinary extraordinaire, La Dame De Pic has made its hotly anticipated debut at The Link, the incredible new dining destination at One&Only One Za’abeel.

The restaurant, one of almost a dozen new openings with some serious star power at The Link, is currently open for dinner only from 6pm to midnight. Children under 10 are welcome until 8.30pm, according to One&Only’s website.

The descendent of a long line of Michelin-calibre chefs, French-born Anne-Sophie Pic grew up surrounded by foodie wizardry. As such, she’s created a culinary style driven by emotion, using her own memories and associations of scents and flavours to constantly innovate. The result is an empire of Star-showered, restaurants around the globe. Among the most prominent is La Dame De Pic, located in London, Megeve, Paris, Singapore – and now Dubai. Its cuisine is best described as modern French, but that doesn’t truly do the creativity poured into each plate at this gastronomic experience justice.

It’s set to be a true experiential flavour flight, in a setting of feminine soft pastel hues.

To get the most out of Anne-Sophie Pic’s unique gastronomy, there are a duo of degustation menus to choose from at La Dame De Pic Dubai: Harmony (Dhs695 per person) and Symphony (Dhs915 per person). The five-course Harmony menu offers four savoury courses including Atlantic crab infused with sobacha, BBQ John Dory with black cardamom glaze, a choice of main between Welsh lamb and guinea fowl, plus a choice of dessert. The seven-course Symphony menu comes with additions like hand dived scallops, wild sea bass and caviar, and a cheese course. There are vegetarian alternatives for both the Harmony and Symphony menus.

La Dame De Pic, The Link, One&Only One Za’abeel, daily 6pm to 12am. @ladamedepicdubai

Images: La Dame De Pic website, Instagram