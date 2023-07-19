It is set to be ready by October this year…

You may already know that Dubai is home to a number of 3D-printed buildings, and now the Dubai Municipality has just unveiled plans for the city’s first 3D-printed villa.

Spanning four-meter-high, the villa will be printed in a single session using locally sourced concrete. It is expected to be completed by October 2023. It will be located in Al Awir. At the moment, we don’t have a design plan for the villa, but we will share the news when construction is complete.

The construction is part of an unprecedented global project but also enhances the city’s aspirations and objectives of the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy 2030. Its main aim is to increase the number of implemented 3D-printed buildings in the emirate by 25 per cent by 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Al Muhairi, acting CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality said that the project will ‘encourage contractors, engineers, investors, and real estate developers to adopt and use technology in their building operations.’

She added that the Municipality will offer support and facilities to monitor and control the usage of the innovative technology.

So, why the push for 3D technology?

According to Dubai Municipality, 3D-printed construction provides a number of economic and environmental benefits, including lowering construction costs. It also will shorten construction time, offer ease of construction for complex shapes and uses sustainable raw materials and recycled materials.

Over the past few years, Dubai has seen a number of 3D-printed buildings pop up around the city.

In 2019, Dubai unveils the world’s largest 3D printed building – a two-storey building which entered into the Guinness Book of World Records. Inside, the two-storey building has a number of rooms of different sizes that are fitted with doors and windows. There’s even a staircase.

Back in May 2016, the world’s first 3D-printed office officially opened near Emirates Towers, serving as a temporary office for the Dubai Future Foundation. The whole building took only 17 days to print and was installed on-site within two days.

Images: Getty Images