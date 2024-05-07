Get set to welcome Mickey and friends back to the capital…

Fans of Disney, ice skating, shows…and just about anything entertainment will be wowed yet again, as all-star family entertainment extravaganza Disney On Ice Let’s Celebrate will return to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena from 16 to 20 October, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

You can now take to the ice once again with the biggest stars, with fun, smiles and a healthy dose of nostalgia guaranteed for the whole family.

Last October, Disney On Ice put on a superb show for families in the capital as part of their celebrations marking 100 years of Disney. The performances brought to life a parade of cherished Disney characters against against the backdrop of Disney’s most iconic songs, with skilled performers exhibiting their talents at the Etihad Arena via gravity-defying skating jumps, mesmerising acrobatics, and routines that repeatedly brought audiences to their feet to cheer famed characters from Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and several other classics.

Get your tickets now at etihadarena.ae to be part of a truly exciting, wholesome dose of entertainment right here in the UAE capital.

Disney on Ice Let’s Celebrate, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 16 to 20, from Dhs75. etihadarena.ae