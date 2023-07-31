14 of our favourite concept stores in Dubai where you can shop and eat

These Dubai concept stores combine cafe-style dining with a dose of retail therapy…

Shopping and eating are two of our favourite pastimes. Even more so, when stores combine the act of eating and the art of shopping into one neat little package.

We’ve rounded up some of Dubai’s coolest concept stores that do double-duty as cafes and hip boutiques.

Collective Africa

Worth visiting for the superb interior alone, Collective Africa is a luxury concept store by the Tashas Group located within two of their Dubai restaurants: Flamingo Room, Jumeirah Al Naseem, and Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort. Inspired by Africa and world travel, the stunning concept and lifestyle store sells high-end jewellery, accessories, designer clothing, swimwear, fragrances, and beauty products, all handpicked by founder, Nicky Greig.

Collective Africa, Flamingo Room, Jumeirah Al Naseem, and Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Resort. @collective__africa

L’Occitane Café

For the beauty enthusiast, look no further than L’Occitane Café in City Walk. The French beauty brand’s stunning café meets skincare store is perfect for an indulgent afternoon treating yourself to a complimentary facial or hand massage, a sweet treat from the patisserie, discovering the brand’s latest skincare launches, and tucking into French favourites such as crepes, French onion soup, steak frites, and French pizza.

L’Occitane Café, City Walk, Dubai. Daily, 9am to 10.30pm. Tel:(0)4 346 1825. @loccitanecafe

FLTRD

Dubai-based concept store FLTRD is a design and fashion lover’s dream. Located in DIFC Gate Avenue, FLTRD is home to a brow bar, café, and 100 designers across fashion, jewellery, and homeware.

Gate Avenue Mall, DIFC, Dubai. Daily 10am to 10pm. @fltrdme

Nappa Dori

Nappa Dori recently arrived in Dubai from India. The brand specialises in expertly crafted leather goods, from key chains and cardholders to laptop bags, rucksacks, and even suitcases that can be personalised. Almost everything is designed and made in-house, and while their journey began in leather goods, the wider Nappa Dori collection now also includes footwear, stationary and homeware. Located in Alserkal Avenue, the concept store features Cafe Dori, a cosy sleek cafe perfect for savouring a fresh croissant or sipping a frothy cappuccino with a friend, or catching up on some emails.

Nappa Dori, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 11am to 8pm. @nappadoriuae

Kave

Kave is a zero-waste upcycle cafe located in Alserkal Avenue. Join one of their workshops, shop their collection of homeware and clothing, or tuck into a bowl of delicious pho. The menu is both kind to the environment and our bodies, filled with wholesome and healthy ingredients. It’s also dog-friendly and you can get a free coffee for yourself while getting a treat from their special menu for dogs.

Kave The Story of Things, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 102 4469. thestoryofthings.com

That Concept Store

The clue is in the name of That Concept Store, which is located inside the Mall of the Emirates and offers shoppers two floors of fashion’s most sought-after cult brands. But more than just shopping, That Concept Store is home to a grooming area, beauty hub, fitness centre and No57 Cafe.

That Concept Store, Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, daily 10am to midnight. @thatconceptstore

Gigi

Whether you’re looking to update your home or wardrobe, a trip to Gigi Concept Store is sure to fill you with inspiration. In a gilded gold emporium at Galleria Mall, carefully curated rails are neatly lined with pieces from brands like Zayan The Label and Silkylicious. And once you’re all shopped out, perch up at Blu Matcha for your caffeine fix.

Gigi Concept Store, Galleria Mall, Al Barsha 2, 10am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 1550, @gigi.galleria

The Edit Dubai

Transforming a nondescript warehouse in Al Quoz into one of Dubai’s coolest concept stores is The Edit. Part fashion store, part gallery, The Edit is home to brands like linen-loving House of Sunny, resortwear Cala de la Cruz and Acler. There’s even a matcha bar, where you can sip on a variety of drinks that will make you glow from the inside out, and a perfume lab, Oo La Lab, where you can create your own signature scent.

Warehouse 48, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 548 9553

The Lighthouse

This multi-tasking concept store in D3 covers a lot of bases. Settle into the Scandi-chic space for breakfasts of flaky pastries, laidback lunches, sundowners on the terrace, and dinners of mouthwatering Mediterranean fare. Alongside the dining room, there’s a sleek design store, stocked with coffee-table books and other arty finds.

The Lighthouse, Building 6, Dubai Design District, daily 9am to 4pm, dinner from 6.30pm. Tel: (04) 4226024. @thelighthouse_ae

Comptoir 102

Perfect your boho aesthetic at Comptoir 102, the edgy concept store and cafe in Jumeirah 1. Not only is it home to some of Dubai’s most covetable homewares, jewellery items and clothes, it also boasts a hip cafe dishing out virtuous salads, plant-based desserts, and the cult-status vegan cheese platter.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)56 564 6576. comptoir102.com

Maisan15

Maisan15 has popped up in the Barsha South space once occupied by art cafe Cabin. The art-meets-eats vibe continues here, with homegrown talent lining the walls, and a creative blend of culinary inspirations on the menu. Popular dishes include the croque maisan (think the love child of pide and croque madame), and the parmesan scramble served with puffy Indian bread. The leafy courtyard is one of Dubai’s hidden gems.

Maisan15, Al Barsha South, daily 9am to 11pm. @maisan15

XVA Art Cafe

Hidden in the historic heart of Al Fahidi, XVA is an arty assembly of hotel, gallery, boutique and stunning courtyard cafe. Settle into a cushioned nook or the shaded courtyard to dine on vibrant vegetarian fare and refreshing mint lemonades. Afterwards, browse works from local artists in the gallery, and shop for handpainted ceramics, jewellery, clothing and artworks in the bijou boutique.

XVA Gallery, Hotel & Cafe, Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai, cafe open daily, 7am to 10pm; gallery open daily, 10am to 6pm. xvahotel.com

Amongst Few

Ultra-sharp streetwear, vinyl and vegan eats are the hallmarks of homegrown label Amongst Few. Shop for Amongst Few’s own line of clothing, the latest sneaker drops, plus records, fragrances and books in the pared back, polished concrete store, before heading a few doors down to the cafe for coffee and all-day breakfasts. Need a trim? Nip to their barbershop, Unison, in the same mall.

Amongst Few, Bahwan Complex, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah. Daily, 9am to 9pm. amongstfew.com

Kulture House

Just down the road from Comptoir 102 lies Kulture House, offering an Insta-worthy assembly of colourful homewares, lavish fabrics, handcrafted jewellery and haute cafe food.

106 Beach Road (opposite Beach Centre), daily 9am to 6pm. Tel: (0)56 3288 817. @kulturehousedubai

