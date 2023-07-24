Long weekends come and go…

But the fun doesn’t have to stop. Not in sunny Abu Dhabi. We’re a faithful bunch, which means we’re back, dutifully, with a fresh, crispy new list of all the exciting things to do in the capital city this week. Relaxation to the maximum with candle gazing, business lunch – French-Mediterranean style – and a boozy masterclass starring sake in the titular role. It’s going to be a good week.

Here are eight amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, July 24

Business lunch on the go with LPM

LPM Restaurant and Bar is offering an express business lunch for all the lunch-goers in a rush. The Le Petit Menu is a two-course meal that will be served in 60 minutes and features a starter, a salad of the day and a choice of main courses. French-Mediterranean seasonal specials are updated daily. It will cost you Dhs130 for one starter and a main course, and if you want to make it a three-course meal with the addition of a dessert, it’s Dhs180.

LPM Bar and Restaurant, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3.30pm, Tel: (0)2 692 9600, @lpmabudhabi

Enter a snow cave at Saray Spa

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever snow cave, exclusively located at Saray Spa at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, is a room that’s totally covered with ice and snow to let your body cool down rapidly after a sauna. So why embrace the chill? Snow caves build off of the age-old therapeutic concept of taking the body from hot to cold. Perfect for post-work relaxation.

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dhs200 spa day access, daily 11am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 204 4553. @alwathbahotel

Tuesday, July 25

‘Slice & Sip’ at Akiba Dori

Indulge in two Tokyo-style pizzas, a classic green salad and a bottle of house wine for just Dhs199 for two people. Sounds pretty ideal for post-work dinner scenes amidst the Japanese electrifying neon world.

Akiba Dori, Yas Bay Abu Dhabi, daily, from 6pm, Dhs199 for two, Tel: (0)2 886 8988, @akibadori

‘Taste the Race’ with Garage

W Abu Dhabi’s most eclectic dining experience is upping its game with a brand new offer. ‘Taste the Race’ is inspired by some of the most famous racetracks in the world and will take you on a high-speed culinary journey across five destinations. Choose from Japanese, Singaporean, Italian, Emirati and American delicacies. A three-course tasting menu will cost you Dhs99 per person while the five-course menu will cost Dhs125 per person. You can add on the ‘tap in package’ for unlimited house beverages for Dhs111.

Garage, W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, avail daily until Sept 30, prices from Dhs99, Tel: (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabidining.com

Wednesday, July 26

Indulge consciously with CONSCIOUS Juice Bar

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is now home to CONSCIOUS Juice Bar. This spot is for all our fitness friends who are all about that clean, green lifestyle. Choose from natural, nutrient-rich food options such as sandwiches, salads, protein bars, smoothies, acai bowls and handcrafted juices.

CONSCIOUS Juice Bar, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Catch Oppenheimer in cinemas

One of the most awaited films of the year is finally here, and word on the streets is that it’s truly Nolan’s magnum opus. The epic follows the intense life and times of American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer as he birthed the atomic bomb. It’s a solid dose of history, science and Cillian Murphy’s unblinking blue eyes. Book here.

Oppenheimer, in cinemas across the city, @oppenheimermovie

Thursday, July 27

Meditate the worries away with Bodytree

If you’ve never heard of the Osho Gourishankar Meditation, then this fascinating style of meditation focuses on the third eye chakra and involves candle gazing. This class with Lina Jared lasts one hour and goes through four stages of 15 minutes each. The last session this month is on July 27 but if you’re busy on this day, there are two sessions next month on August 10 and 31.

Ohio Gourishankar Meditation (Candle Gazing) with Lina Jared, Bodytree Studio, Hazza bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 443 4448, book here – bodytreestudio.com

Take a Sake masterclass with Dragon’s Tooth

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s very own speakeasy is offering perhaps the most enticing lesson of all time. The Sake masterclass, led by Sake Sommelier Deepak Elangovan, will take you through the history and techniques of Sake making. Signature dim sum is also involved. It will cost you Dhs250 per person.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, July 27, from 4pm, Dhs250 per head, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotes.com

