The next draw is June 3…

After temporarily pausing operations in April, Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle has resumed operations. As first reported by Khaleej Times, the next live draw of the popular raffle will take place on June 3.

The Big Ticket raffle halted operations back in April, following the temporary pause of Mahooz and Emirates Draw in January 2024.

No update has been given on whether Mahooz or Emirates draw will resume yet.

All of the entities paused operations after the creation of an entirely new government entity – The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), which launched in September 2023. The authority was tasked with creating a regulatory framework for commercial gaming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Ticket (@bigticketauh)

And as per Khaleej Times, the Big Ticket pause also came as the operator looked to reassess its operation, ensuring it adhered to the new regulations implemented by the GCGRA. “The resumption of our operations reflects our commitment to delivering a seamless and enjoyable experience coupled with enhanced operations for all participants,” a spokesperson for Big Ticket said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Big Ticket is the longest running raffle draw in the region, having begun operations at Abu Dhabi Airport back in 1992. Tickets for the June 3 draw, which has prize money of Dhs10 million, are available from now until May 31.

Lead image: Getty