The ones we’ve been waiting for…

While much to our dismay, Barbie has been postponed in the UAE. We still await one of the biggest films of the year this week. Oppenheimer is finally hitting the cinemas along with a few other films that are worth the journey to the cinema.

Here are new films to watch in the cinema this week.

Oppenheimer

The Christopher Nolan flick that has been highly anticipated by all of us has finally hit the screens this week. The epic one-shot thriller will thrust you into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

Cast: Cillian Murphey, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

Genre: Biography

Tickets: Book here

Black Lotus

An ex-special forces operative wages a one man war through the streets of Amsterdam to rescue his friend’s daughter from the local crime syndicate.

Cast: Frank Grillo, Roland Møller, Peter Franzén, Rona-Lee Shimon

Genre: Biography

Tickets: Book here

Cobweb

Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter’s fear intensifies, he believes that his parents could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?

Cast: Frank Grillo, Roland Møller, Peter Franzén, Rona-Lee Shimon

Genre: Biography

Tickets: Book here

Images: MovieStills DB