Sponsored: Who doesn’t love a 24-hour breakfast?

Dubai can very easily be placed under the category of a city that never sleeps – which is why it is so important that we have access to restaurants such as Huqqabaz that make sure those night owls are always catered to. This oh-so-pretty restaurant in Jumeirah is open 24/7, so whatever the time of day, and whatever you’re craving, Huqqabaz is the place to head.

Culinary delights

Not only are guests invited to enjoy round-the-clock shisha, but no shisha date is complete without nibbles and bites to satisfy your palette throughout the night.

With delicious appetisers, mouth-watering mains and delectable desserts, the team at Huqqabaz crafts dishes at any time of the day that will delight and excite.

Late-night munchies or early-morning breakfast

24-hour food service means that no matter the hour, you will be catered to. Craving a burger, or maybe a hearty pasta after a night out? Your after-party venue just changed to Huqqabaz.

Are you an early riser? Well, you’re in luck, grab some early morning grub with your fellow early birds. Smoothie bowls, pancakes or a full Turkish breakfast are up for grabs, hash brown benedict, French toast and an array of additional delicious options.

No matter your craving, be sure to try out one of their many entertaining desserts. Yes, entertaining, delicious and interactive.

Later in the afternoon, Huqqabaz offers afternoon teas daily between 2pm and 7pm. Priced at Dhs289 you can enjoy a mixture of sweet and savoury delights on a tiered tower, with fresh brews and soft drinks.

Come as you are

The restaurant and shisha lounge pride themselves in catering to late-night cravings and early-morning meetings.

A welcoming environment ensures that everybody who visits the restaurant will feel included and can use the venue as a place of retreat. See you there?

Huqqabaz, Jumeirah street, Jumeirah 2, open 24 hours daily. Tel: (800) 47229 @huqqabazdubai

Images: Supplied