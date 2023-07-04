Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…

Let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra pampering right now, so if you could do with some R&R, we’ve selected some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.

Here are 12 of the best spa deals in Dubai right now.

Anantara Spa at Anantara World Islands

Assemble your besties for a pampering spa day at Anantara Spa at Thai-inspired paradise, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. You can enjoy a traditional Turkish or Moroccan Hammam for 60 minutes, or a 60-minute facial for Dhs399 when booking online.

Anantara Spa, Anantara World Islands Resort, World Islands Dubai, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 567 8140, anantara.com

Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC

Introducing Sky Bliss – the latest spa deal that will leave you feeling pampered and spoilt. For Dhs600 per person, get ready for an indulgence like no other. Spend your day in the sun, get a 60-minute massage and enjoy Dhs150 of credit to spend on nibbles and drinks.

Four Seasons Hotel, DIFC, offer valid until the end of summer, Dhs600 per person for the pool pass and 60-minute massage. Tel: (0)4 506 0000 @fsdubaidifc

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

This special deal is for the men. Listen up gents, because The Ritz-Carlton Dubai is offering you the opportunity to enjoy a 60-minute massage of your choice, as well as a drink, plus a burger, as well as pool and beach access at La Baie for Dhs580. The offer is available until August.

Ritz-Carton, Al Mamsha Street, JBR, offer valid until August, Dhs580 per person for 60-minute massage and a burger at La Baie with pool access. Tel: (0)4 399 4000 Marriott.com

Palazzo Versace

The spacation you didn’t know you needed is here for the summer. For the price of Dhs680 guests are invited to enjoy a long list of stunning spa treatments.

Begin your treatment with a 30-minute dead sea salt scrub before soaking off in the rainforest shower experience. Next head to one of the beautiful treatment rooms for a 30-minute aloe vera body wrap and face hydration treatment, top that off with a head massage. Your face hydration treatment is a facial that uses Cryo Face Wands to improve firmness and give the skin a beautiful glow.

Round out your day with a shape and polish for your hands and feet, add in all-day pool access and a Babor Hydra Plus Ampoule Concentrates gift and feel utterly pampered.

Palazzo Versace, Al Jaddaf Waterfront, offer valid until September 30, Dhs680 for spacation treatment. Tel: (0)4 556 8740 palazzoversace.ae

Waldorf Astoria Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Embark on a journey of relaxation with a 30-minute head, neck and shoulder massage as well as a Spring Oxygene Rejuvenation Facial. Priced at Dhs459 per person, the treatment won’t break the bank and will be sure to have you leaving relaxed and refreshed.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, daily from 8am to 10pm, Dhs459 for a facial and 30-minute massage. Tel: (0)4 828 2245 hilton.com

ME Dubai

This summer, ME Dubai is treating us to a selection of wellness activities to beat the heat and get back in touch with our zen. The 90-minute package includes a 45-minute bamboo scrub along with a 45-minute purifying facial, or a 60-minute massage coupled with a 30-minute salt scrub. If you’d prefer, there is a 45-minute body wrap with 45 minutes of foot reflexology. All the packages are priced at just Dhs399.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, offer valid until August 31, Dhs399 for all summer packages. Tel: (0)4 525 2500 melia.com

Heavenly Spa at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

In the calming surrounds of Heavenly Spa at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, guests can enjoy a spa day that maximises the use of the hotel’s wider facilities. The ‘Buttered Up’ package comes with a signature one-hour massage, to work out those kinks and knots, plus lunch at your choice of Italian restaurant Bussola or Greek-Mediterranean alfresco eatery, Fish. That’s not all, you can also take advantage of a full day’s pool and beach access, plus 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar. It’s Dhs590 during the week and Dhs700 on weekends.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Monday to Friday Dhs590, Saturday & Sunday Dhs700. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. heavenlyspadubai.com

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm