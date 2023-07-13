Ramadan 2024 is expected to fall on Tuesday March 12…

If you’re making plans for next year take note: a UAE astronomer has predicted the dates for Ramadan 2024.

It’s expected that Tuesday March 12, 2024 will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE. The predictions can be made after it was confirmed that Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year, will this year fall on Wednesday July 19.

Although Islamic New Year is on Wednesday, in the UAE residents will enjoy an extra day off for the public holiday on Friday July 21. This means a three-day weekend for all those that normally have Saturday and Sunday off.

With the turning of the new year, a new Islamic calendar has been released for 1445 by Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department. After Hijri New Year, the first month of the Islamic calendar is Muḥarram, considered to be the second holiest month after Ramadan.

Following the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is then predicted to begin on Tuesday March 12, 2024 and last for 29 days until Tuesday April 9, 2024, as reported by The National. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the first day of Eid Al Fitr will then follow on Wednesday April 10, 2024.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning the corresponding Gregorian dates change year on year. Typically, Ramadan moves forward by roughly 10 days each year. In 2023, the first day of Ramadan was Thursday March 23.