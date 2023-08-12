Get ready for the Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series…

Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene just keeps getting better, and the capital is drawing a legion of top talent for a special culinary collab that kicks off next month. Running every Friday and Saturday from September 8 to October 14, the city is set to turn into a foodies paradise with the arrival of the Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series.

Come hungry to a series of Michelin-pedigree chef takeovers, which will see global culinary stars land in Abu Dhabi for limited edition chef’s kitchen and four hands dinner experiences. No less than 12 top chef talents will headline some of Abu Dhabi’s top restaurants, presenting a showcase of the very best in local and international dishes.

The latest flavour-filled brainchild of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the 12 chefs will each take turns to deliver a gourmet array of their signature cuisine, bringing their culinary credentials to the capital for one night only each.

While the chefs will undoubtedly take centre stage, providing each with a stunning stage for their epicurean masterpiece will be a dozen of Abu Dhabi’s finest restaurants. These include Talea and Hakkasan at Emirates Palace, Oak Room at the Abu Dhabi Edition, Shangri-La’s Board Eau, BB Social Dining, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Catch at St Regis Abu Dhabi, MAZI at St Regis Saadiyat Island, Mate at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Garage at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Cafe Milano at Four Seasons and Jose by Pizarro at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers.

The star talent descending on Abu Dhabi for this culinary spectacular will come from all corners of the globe. For fans of fine French fare, chef Luca Mattioli, from France’s 3 Michelin Star Mirazur, will take over Board Eu on September 15; then Alberto Landgraf, the man behind the menu of Rio de Janeiro’s 2 Star Oteque, will land at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s Mate on September 23. Elsewhere, you can look forward to the gourmet delights of Tala Bashmi, creator of Fusions by Tala, at Hakkasan on September 30, then as part of the closing weekend, chef Julien Royer, of Singapore’s 3 Michelin Star Odette will take the helm of Rosewood Abu Dhabi on October 13.

Bookings are now open, with set menus priced from Dhs350 to Dhs500, and from Dhs650 to Dhs950 with wine pairing. For the full list of dates and participating chefs and restaurants, head to visitabudhabi.ae.

Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series, locations throughout Abu Dhabi, Fridays and Saturdays from September 8 to October 14. @abudhabiculinary