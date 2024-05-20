Happy Birthday, Rashid and Sheikha!

On May 20, 2021, HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai announced the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, on his social media channel to the world. And today the adorable Rashid and Sheikha turn three.

Sheikh Hamdan shared birthday wishes on his official Instagram account on his stories to his 16 million followers on the happy occasion.

The story shared showcases some sweet moments from the twins spending time with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE to them meeting the horses at the stables, their adventures abroad and more.

Sheikh Hamdan is very active on his social media account @faz3 where he shares snippets of his life here in the UAE and around the world.

Here are some other sweet moments on Instagram with his Sheikh Hamdan’s twins

Visiting a friend at the stables

Holidaying in Mauritius

Elephant watching on a safari

Walking hand in hand

House hunting?

At the stables

Enjoying the snow in France

Visiting the giraffes

Celebrating UAE National Day

