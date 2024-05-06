The wheel keeps turning…

And that’s just how it is in this world. The weeks may pass in the capital, but the fun never stops. We never fail to deliver a new, hot-off-the-press list of amazing things, activities and just generally fun things to do, and this week is the same. Abu Dhabi is calling – we must go.

Here are 6 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, May 20

Indulge in a special dinner offering at The Director’s Cut

The Director’s Cut at The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton is offering a dinner deal that will leave you smacking your lips and wanting more. Select three premium cuts from the menu, paired with a choice of grape and served with a delicious side dish and sauce. Daily from 5.30pm to 11.30pm.

The Director’s Cut, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 5.30pm to 11.30pm, starts from Dhs450, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, dine.thewbabudhabi@hilton.com

Start the week with a sweet business lunch deal at Raclette

A French brasserie named after one of the most iconic French cheeses – what more could you want? Well, throw in free-flowing beer or wine and a three-course set menu featuring all your quintessential dishes such as onion soup, coq au vin, and profiteroles. There are three options in each course to choose from and guests also have the choice of water with lunch for Dhs99, one hour of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs119, or two hours of free-flow wine or beer for Dhs169.

Raclette, Lilac 5 Bldg, Jacques Chirac St, Al Sa’Diyat Cultural Cultural District, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm, from Dhs99 three courses and water, Dhs119 three courses and one-hour free flow drinks, Dhs169 three courses and two hours free flow drinks. Tel:(0)2 546 2277 @racletteuae

Tuesday, May 21

Have a cheeky midweek pool day at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The daycation package at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach. All this for just Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends — and the amount is fully redeemable, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 11 gain access to amenities for half price.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: (0)2 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Wednesday, May 22

Check out an exciting Mattel entertainment experience

One of the biggest and best-known toy and family entertainment brands in the world, Mattel, has just opened a fun, exciting, and very colourful new space at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, called Mission: Play! by Mattel™. So whether your kids love big, bad monster trucks, timeless, inspiring pieces from Barbie, or want to experience some of the fun you had as a child in bumping cars and age-old rides, it’s all here.

Mission: Play! by Mattel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @missionplaybymatteluae

Thursday, May 23

Catch an exclusive cocktail series at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Catch the first day of an exclusive cocktail series ‘Desert Mirage’ in collaboration with world-renowned mixologist Federico Penzo. The unique series will run from May 23 to 25, and will feature eight innovative cocktails inspired by the mysteries of the desert landscape of Abu Dhabi.

The St. Regis Bar at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Towers, Corniche, May 23 to 25, 7pm to 11.30pm, starts from Dhs65, Tel: (0) 2 694 4444, @stregisabudhabi

Watch Dave Chappelle bring the house down in laughs

We all know Dave Chappelle is about to cause a an incredible commotion with his comedy and we’re here for it. As well, a laugh-tastic line up of established comedians will descend on the Etihad Arena throughout the following week, including Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, all the way until May 26. Snap up your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

