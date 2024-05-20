Curls just want to have fun…

Are you tired of going to the hairdressers and being asked, “would you like a blow dry?”. Or are you looking to start your curly hair journey and embrace your natural curls? It’s time you found a curly hair salon. Most hairdressers are not trained in cutting or styling curly hair, so it’s no surprise that many salons don’t have the knowledge and facilities to make your curls pop like never before. But it’s 2024: We’re (finally) saying goodbye to the straighteners and embracing our natural curls for good.

Here are 4 of the best curly hair salons to try in Dubai:

Twist Curly Hair Salon

For those who want to embrace their natural curls, look no further than Twist. The newly-opened salon prides itself on its innovative approach to curly hair offering an incredible level of service with the latest technology and stunning interiors. The expert team will transform your curls like you’ve never seen before with their curly method approach. You’ll never want to straighten your hair again.

Twist Curly Hair Salon, B1 Mall, Al Barsha, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 10pm. Tel:(0)52 413 4264. twistfamily.ae

The Curl Therapy

This authentic curly hair salon was founded by mother and daughter duo, Mony and Sara, whose aim is to change the stigma around curly hair and make women fall back in love with their curls. The Curl Therapy, located in JVC, not only offers specialised curly hair services but also provides tips for customers on how to nurture and celebrate their natural curls at home. Services include curly cuts, styling, braids, deep treatments, and Japanese head spa.

The Curl Therapy, Regent Court, District 14, JVC, Dubai. Tuesday to Sunday, 10am to 7pm. Closed Mondays. Tel:(0)457 06244. @thecurltherapy

Brown Sugar

Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Brown Sugar specialises in afro, multi textured, and kinky hair with a team of highly-trained stylists that will make ensure you get the best treatments for your hair. Black hair is not easy to maintain and the expert team know what it takes to get the best results – from techniques to products. The salon has a long list of hairstyling services which include cut and blow dry, braiding, hair extensions, weaves, perms and relaxers, and even nail and beauty services.

Brown Sugar, Park Terrace Tower, Dubai Silicon Oasis. Tues to Sat, 9am to 7.30pm, Sun 12pm to 7.30pm, Mon closed. Tel:(04) 326 3288. brownsugarme.com

Kozma Curl

Kozma Curl was founded back in 2007 by husband-and-wife team, Hillary and Mike Kozma. With a philosophy to help women love and celebrate their curls, Kozma Curl Salon has developed its own special curly hair method, techniques, and high-quality haircare range. Located in JLT, the Dubai-based salon offers a range of curly services from cuts and hand-painting to steam treatments and even lessons in how to care for and style your hair at home.

Kozma Curl, JLT Cluster H, Dubai. Tel:(0)56 554 4534. Tus to Sun 10am to 7pm, Mon closed. @kozmacurlsalonuae

