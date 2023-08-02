Sponsored: Party it up…

Want to escape the city and live the island life without the need for a passport? Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on the World Islands Dubai has your name on it.

The adults-only spot is already a neat addition to your fun plans, but it’s about to get a lot cooler with these two new deals.

All-Inclusive Day Passes

Seeking a day of vibrant vibes with friends? The newly launched all-inclusive pass priced at just Dhs499 per person (and Dhs599 on Saturdays) includes a six-hour use of the Grand Azur pool and Monaco Beach access. The price also includes unlimited house sips and three dishes from the pool and beach menu, plus the 30-minute boat transfer.

To keep the party vibes high, there’s a live DJ and entertainment with beats that will get you dancing no matter what time of day it is.

Poolside Daytime Party Suites

At Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel, every second is a moment to celebrate and there’s no better way to do it than at the poolside daytime party suites. Your air-conditioned room will connect directly to the hotel’s massive pool and will have an oversized sofa, a bar counter and a private bathroom with a shower.

You will be able to use the suite for eight hours and it includes boat transfer fees, a personal waiter or bartender, a welcome fruit platter, complimentary water, a private shower and bathroom, toiletries, and an overnight stay for two people.

The Party Suites can accommodate up to 12 people, so it’s perfect for a birthday bash, a reunion or just an excuse to party. From Monday to Thursday, pay Dh6,000 per unit with Dhs5,000 redeemable towards food and beverages; and on Friday to Sunday, pay Dhs9,000 per unit with Dhs7,000 redeemable towards food and beverages.

For bookings, contact restaurants.monaco@thoe-hotels.com or call/Whatsapp the team on 052 126 5893.

You can stay up to date with all the details on @thoehotels_monacodubai

Images: Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel