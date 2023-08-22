A big kids playground…

Bars aplenty in Dubai, sometimes we’re after a little more entertainment than just sitting around a table. Fancy a round of golf, or how about some darts? Lucky for Dubai residents, we are overwhelmed with the amount of bars that offer more than just a pint.

Here are 13 of the best entertainment bars in Dubai

The 44

This mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool to keep you busy in between catching up with mates. The 44 also has a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’. Best of all, you can catch all the live sporting action in between golf swings.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Boom Battle Bar

This is the first international outpost of the much-loved entertainment bar. Boom Battle Bar is a big kid’s dream. Grab a couple of delicious cocktails before battling it out with your mates at the dart boards, have your go at axe throwing or challenge your friends to the ultimate test of friendship with beer pong (house rules apply.)

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, open Sun to Thu 4pm to 1am and Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am. @boom.dxb

Brass Monkey

Arcade games, 10-pin bowling and drinks after work, what more could you want? This entertainment bar has a massive selection of vintage arcade games as well as new ones for you to check out. Challenge your mates to shoot some hoops or try out the skeeball. The loser buys the next round.

Brass Monkey, Bluewater Islands, Mon to Wed 4pm to 2am, Thu and Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat and Sun 12pm to 3am. @brassmonkeysocial

BFF

Virtual golf, pool tables and even virtual footie. Think you can score a better goal than Mbappe? Have a go in between matches to test out your target practice. If you’re up for it they also host open mic nights on Wednesdays.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

Claw BBQ

An all-American bar. Claw BBQ prides itself on the come-as-you-are mentality. Complete with all your quintessential entertainment bar requirements, this Dubai-based bar comes inclusive of a bucking bronco, punching bags, beer pong, foosball and more. Claw BBQ also has some fabulous deals throughout the week, which means this night out won’t break the bank. Thursdays at Claw BBQ means unlimited margaritas and all-you-can-eat food for Dhs179 per person.

Claw BBQ, Pavillion at The Beach, JBR, Thursdays, 6pm to 12am, Dhs179 unlimited margaritas and all-you-can-eat. Tel: (0)4 577 4357 @clawbbq

Goose Island Tap House

This award-winning tap house invites you and your mates to the ultimate craft beer experience. This hangout is the perfect place for sports lovers to gather and enjoy a few drinks while also getting in on the snooker and virtual golf action.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, open Mon and Tue 4pm to 2am, Wed and Thu 12pm to 2am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 @gooseislanddxb

Lucky Voice

If you know, you know. Lucky Voice is one of the ultimate karaoke and entertainment bars that Dubai has seen. A quintessential on the list of bar hopping in Dubai, if you haven’t been then you’re missing out.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millenium Hotel, Hessa street, open Sun to Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am. @luckyvoicedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

Yet another quintessential Dubai nightlife venue. Markers of a good night out include ending up at Mr Miyagi’s. Whether you’re there for brunch or just for drinks with mates, make sure you have a go at beer pong or a round of karaoke with Mr Miyagi himself.

Mr Miyagis, multiple locations in Dubai. @mrmiyagisdxb

Rodeo Drive

No frills, all thrills at this Rodeo Drive. Live music, a bucking bronco at the centre stage of the bar, your next night out just got a little bit wilder. Take advantage of their many deals, including Wanted Wednesdays where you get to enjoy tacos and a pint of beer for only Ds79.

Rodeo Drive, next to White Crown building, Sheikh Zayed road, Trade Centre. @rodeodrivedubai

Topgolf

Yes, this is technically a golf simulator first and foremost. However, Topgolf is one of the top entertainment bars in Dubai that offers up an incredible selection of food and drink that can be enjoyed while swinging golf clubs or at one of the bars on site.

Topgolf, Emirtes Hills 2, open Mon to Thu 12pm to 2am Fri to Sun 10am to 2am. topgolfdubai.ae

[u]bk

A legacy venue in Dubai, [u]bk is one of those venues that make you feel like a kid in a candy store. Karaoke, pool, arcade games, foosball tables and more.

[u]bk, Movenpick JLT, Cluster A, open daily from 12pm to 2am. @ubkdubai

Wavehouse

A family-friendly entertainment bar means that while you’re catching up with your parent friends the little ones can enjoy a range of arcade games or bowling. If you’d prefer, tag along with the kids and enjoy vintage pinball machines, pool and more.

Wavehouse, Atlantis the Palm, open daily from 12pm to 1am. @wavehousedubai

