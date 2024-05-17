Start swinging…

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai this August. And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE.

The Five Iron Golf will be found at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,038 square feet.

The venue will be complete with 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay will include Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays will be equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology which will create a variety of sporting experiences.