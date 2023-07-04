The lively Boom Battle Bar is a popular spot in the UK for its epic games of crazy golf, axe throwing, darts, shuffleboard and beer pong…

If you love a lively night out where there’s lots to keep you entertained, then listen up: Boom Battle Bar is opening in Dubai. If you’re not familiar with the brand, Boom Battle Bar is found in over 25 locations in the UK, each one home to an array of fun-filled games and activities alongside an extensive menu of drinks and street food.

For their first international outpost, Boom Battle Bar has chosen Dubai, and is set to open in the DoubleTree by Hilton JBR on The Walk. And we don’t have long to wait, as according to their Instagram page, Boom Battle Bar Dubai is opening on July 15.

Each Boom Battle Bar is vibrant and industrial-looking, with different locations home to different activities. It looks as though the Dubai iteration will be home to a collection of their all-star activities, including crazy golf, beer pong, axe throwing, augmented reality darts, shuffleboard and even karaoke. So whether you want to come and sing your heart out in the karaoke room, or get competitive over a game of axe throwing (easy on the drinks ahead of that one), this is the place to go.

Even crazy golf is given a Boom Battle Bar twist, as you navigate trying to navigate 9 holes with catapults, loops and conveyors.

Alongside the array of fun-filled entertainment, the new Dubai bar will be home to an array of street food-inspired grazing plates, like nachos, jalapeno poppers, wings and more.

At its locations across the UK, the brand is known for its bottomless brunch and games packages, so we can only hope the same will be found at the Dubai location when it opens later this month.

Boom Battle Bar Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, opening July 15. @boom.dxb

Images: Boom Battle Bar UK