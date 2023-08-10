Say hello to Agora…

Opening as of today, August 10, Agora, a stunning cocktail bar, is the latest addition to the dining scene at The Edition Hotel in Downtown Dubai. This swanky new bar is the perfect place to head to for your next catch-up with mates or post-work drinks.

Labelled as a cocktail bar and social club, Agora is sure to be the next big place to see and be seen for the Downtown crowd. The enchanting venue promises style and sophistication around every corner – and it’s finally open to the public.

Agora is inspired by Grecian charm, the cocktail bar brings Greece into to the 21st century right here in Dubai. The decor evokes an elegance that is exemplified by its warmth and character.

At its heart, the cocktail bar has a passion for all things botanical, so expect an eclectic mix of gin selections from all around the world.

Beyond drinks at a bar, Agora has turned the simple social event into an experience that will connect people.

The cocktail bar is open from 6pm and is welcoming guests to experience the mastery of renowned mixologist Simone Caporale who has curated a menu that aims to please even the most discerning of guests.

Agora, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 3pm to 3am. @agora_dxb

Another venue to add to your list

Yet another nightlife venue to add to your list to check out on your next night out, is Icy. This flashy nightclub located in the Fairmont Dubai hotel, has only been open for a few weeks and has already hosted the likes of Musa Keys, an artist who worked alongside Davido.

What’s more, they have a killer ladies’ night you won’t want to miss. Head down as doors open at 10pm, and ladies are treated to three hours of free-flowing selected drinks until 1am. It’s available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

ICY Dubai, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to 4am, Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)56 409 3333, icydubai.com

