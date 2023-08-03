Sponsored: Those who can handle the heat will get a drink on the house…

If you thought it was hot outside, wait until you try this… Atlantis The Palm’s Wavehouse is bringing the heat with six tear-jerking spicy dishes, available throughout August.

A one-stop-shop for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, Wavehouse brings together live music, gaming, bowling, drinking and dining, all overlooking a state-of-the-art wave machine. If that wasn’t enough to have you hailing a cab to Atlantis, maybe the restaurant’s fiery new menu will.

In celebration of summer, Wavehouse has unveiled a new, limited-edition Heatwave menu. On the menu, there are six sweat-inducing spicy dishes designed to test your taste buds to the extremes. Think you can take the heat? Assemble your foodie-loving mates because it’s time to see who’s really willing to put their spice-o-meter to the test.

From molten jalapeño poppers to fiery chicken quesadilla with chipotle sour cream, firecracker shrimp tacos and even a tropical volcano fruit salad to end things on a sweet-yet-spicy note. Dishes range from Dhs70 to Dhs90.

Think you can handle the heat? The cool beans who manage to finish one of the spicy dishes will get a drink on the house to cool back down.

Stay cool

Whether you’d rather catch a wave or sip on a refreshing cocktail, there are plenty of ways to keep cool at Wavehouse this summer.

Spread over two floors, the arcade is packed full of fun essentials including four state-of-the-art bowling lanes, over 50 games, unlimited rides on the Surf’s Up waverider, pinball machines, air hockey, and more.

Wavehouse, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Heatwave menu available throughout August. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, atlantis.com/dubai

Images: Provided